CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

For First Time Since Since Pandemic Began, It’s Curtains Up For Minneapolis Theaters

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yK4Il_0cCiBMWK00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, life returns to two well-known theaters in Minneapolis.

Theatergoers will be walking through the doors at the Guthrie and Orpheum and filling the seats inside for the first time in 18 months.

The Guthrie Theater lost around $28 million in revenue by shutting its doors for as long as it had to during the pandemic. The theater also laid off 80% of its staff.

“I’m just so excited we are going to get to welcome people back in the theater and of course safely back in the theater,” Managing Director James Haskins said. “But I think it’s going to be a truly emotional moment.”

What kept them surviving all of this was $7 million in combined federal loans and generous donations from the public. But what’s really going to get them back on their feet is people buying tickets to shows.

“The contributed revenue is always going to be greatly appreciated but what I would love is just to get people back inside the theater,” Haskins said. “People purchasing tickets and coming together sharing in the joy and in the celebration in the spirit of being back together in the safest possible environment we can create for people.”

The play “What the Constitution Means to Me” opens at the Guthrie Thursday night. The theater’s beloved production of “A Christmas Carol” will be back in November.

On the other side of downtown Minneapolis, the Orpheum lights will turn back on Thursday night as well as a three-week run of “Disney’s Frozen.”

Tickets for both productions are still available. Masks and proof of a COVID-19 test or vaccination will be required at both theaters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis’ Historic Capri Theater Reopens After $12.5M Renovation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The historic Capri theater in north Minneapolis is once again open to the public. It closed two years ago to embark on expanding and improving the facility. Built in 1927, the Capri is the last of 13 theaters that once graced the northside of Minneapolis. The performing arts space was eventually bought by Plymouth Christian Youth Center. The newly-renovated 35,000 foot building includes brand new, state-of-the-art technology in its Best Buy Teen Tech Center and Student Lounge. The new Broadway rehearsal room is designed with great vibe and natural light. The floor is sized to the dimensions of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I Got Angels All Over’: Extra Donations For TikTok Star ‘Patriotic Kenny’ To Buy Scooters For 25 Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota veteran received the surprise of his life Sunday, all thanks to his rapid rise to stardom as a social media celebrity. Kenny Jary, a Navy veteran from Willernie in Washington County, is better known as “Patriotic Kenny” to his 1.1 million TikTok followers. READ MORE: ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks From his fans’ generosity, Jary was gifted a new mobile scooter at North St. Paul’s Veterans Memorial Park. Jary had been without one for weeks. A man that isn’t shy about his emotions, Jary broke down...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka, ‘Halloween Capital Of The World,’ Set To Host 101st-Annual Festival

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A full month of highly-anticipated Halloween fun is back again in Anoka. The city usually goes all-out, but the pandemic forced many changes last fall. Rush-hour traffic is bustling along Main Street in downtown Wednesday afternoon. But in about a month, it will be parade floats with tens of thousands of people lining the street as the “Halloween Capital of the World” returns to its original form. The memories of the Anoka Halloween celebration are sweet for Bryanna Burleson and her daughter, Maya. “I know that they all loved getting dressed up and showing off their costumes and getting the candy,...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID Booster Shots Now Available At Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans qualified for a booster shot can now get one at Mall of America. The Minnesota Department of Health says it has increased Bloomington’s site capacity to administer 500 booster shots a day. The site is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The boosters are encouraged for certain groups of people, including long-term care residents and people aged 65 and older. People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions outlined by the CDC are eligible for the shot, as well as some people 18-64 years old who are...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
CBS Minnesota

Schell’s Brewery: Preserving New Ulm’s Tasteful Heritage For 160 Years

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not too many towns in Minnesota can say they have a 27-foot tall statue watching over them. Hermann the German is hard to miss, but he’s just one part of New Ulm’s “tasteful” heritage. Ted Marti is a fifth generation owner of Schell’s Brewery. His great, great, great grandfather August Schell, a German immigrant, started it all in 1860 after realizing there was more money in beer than flour. Schells and Martis have owned the company ever since. Through Prohibition — when all they could make was root beer and cola — to the time when...
NEW ULM, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy