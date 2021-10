HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — While many homeowners are still trying to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, some U.S. Senators warn new FEMA guidelines are expected to prompt flood insurance premiums to increase nationwide. The floors inside Blue Ribbon Wine and Liquor on 1st and Adams Street in Hoboken are damaged – covered by rugs due to Hurricane Ida last month. The store is near Nelys Moyeno’s home. Moyeno said there are still cracks inside her home that she hasn’t been able to fix from Hurricane Sandy in 2012, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Monday. “I had extensive damage. I had four feet...

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO