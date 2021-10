Southall Travel Group has revealed it has refunded more than £110 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The operator, which has been in business for almost 40 years specialising in travel to the Middle East, India, the US and Far East, claimed to be one of the UK’s only major travel companies to have completed all refunds on package holidays which were cancelled due to the crisis.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO