Trace Adkins just released the video for “Where the Country Girls At.” The song, which features both Luke Bryan and Pitbull, is from his latest The Way I Wanna Go album. Mandy Barnett will be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. The singer, who turned 46 on the day of her invitation, was invited by Connie Smith, who did so by reading her a birthday card asking if she would like to become a member.