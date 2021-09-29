CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t know, don’t care – ‘til she realized she did

By Fulton County Expositor
 9 days ago

This happened a long time ago when I was just a little girl!. Dad and my two brothers were to spend the day working by the barn – doing some building, and felt they would get more done without having a little kid in the way. Anyway, the adults decided...

I Didn’t Know My Mom Was Dying. Then She Was Gone.

The pink notebook my mother kept when she was sick contains 18 entries, most of them shorter than a haiku. The pages list medications and surgeries, the names of family members who sent money, and which body parts hurt and how badly. One entry, from October 1995, reads: “Neck (severe pain) Coming out of the mall to cold air.” I was 5 that day; my sister was 3. We were leaving the mall after taking a family portrait when my parents started panicking—about exactly what, I didn’t know. I just remember my dad rushing my mom home because of what I later learned was an excruciating neck spasm. Hours later, an ambulance took her to the hospital for the last time. Four months later, she was gone.
A list of things I don’t know how to do as an adult

In the midst of my existential crisis as a soon-to-be Notre Dame alumnus with no concrete plan regarding the rest of my life, I have decided to place myself in a state of more dread and anxiety by highlighting the skills that I have yet to master as an adult. Though I live with the comfort that many of my peers also lack some of the seemingly necessary developments of being functional members of society, I am constantly reminded that the time for me to master these skills is quickly approaching, and a comprehensive textbook for adulting does not exist. So, I present to you a list of the things I don’t know how to do but which are seemingly paramount to a successful life experience, put together by some pals and I.
Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
Daughter took second sick day because she felt sick

English teacher gave her a hard time because it was her second day out in two weeks. It’s like back off &):&/(, these are covid protocols. Thankfully the fam is vaccinated and we’re covid survivors. But the old school I need you in my class 22 days a month with sharpened pencils and a charged laptop are done.
The sure sign after 65 you’re headed for an early grave

As we progress from midlife into old age, we expect that certain things just won’t work as well as they used to. We don’t move quite as fast when we walk or run, and we may take a little longer to remember where we put our keys or whether we left the garage door open.
3 Signs That You're in an Unhealthy Relationship

In most unhealthy relationships, there is a giver and a taker, as opposed relationships in which partners are equal. Unhealthy relationships are often built on codependency, insecurity, immaturity, and irresponsibility. A relationship becomes potentially dangerous when it morphs into isolation, bullying, and abuse. I’ve written several posts about toxic relationships,...
The 3 Main Reasons People Stay Single

Little to no research has previously been done on examining why people remain single. In one study, participants were interviewed or given structured questions asking them to indicate why they remained single. In the second, men and women indicated which of 76 reasons would be most likely to keep them...
25 Things You Should Never Tolerate in a Relationship

We all have a deep inner need to connect with other human beings. Researchers at Penn State University take this one step further and claim that love is a key component of well-being. For love to work, it needs open and honest communication. On the flip side, there are things you should never tolerate in a relationship.
Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
Ask Amy: Distanced family visit causes heartache

Dear Amy: My wife and I recently visited our cross-border family for the first time since COVID struck. We insisted on no vaccine protocols for my wife’s family, even though the unvaccinated children are all in school. We only applied a protocol to my mother, who is unvaccinated, but also...
There's A Reason She Didn't Want Her Sister To Go On The Trip

"A little over two years ago, I won a raffle at my job for an all-expense-paid family vacation. It wasn't some super fancy prize to Disneyland or anything crazy like that. It was just a nice three-day stay at this little beach house inn. Of course, I asked my boyfriend at the time to go, but he couldn't take off time from school. I had wanted to take my single friends and make it a 'girl's trip' type deal, but they either couldn't because of work or other responsibilities at the time, which I was sad about but understood. Since that plan was a bust, I had decided to see if my sister and her two little kids wanted to come. I didn't want to waste the tickets. Well, I went down to visit my family that weekend, intent on asking my sister if they would want to come. But the longer I was there, the more I hated the idea. By the time I was packing up to go home, I knew I wasn't inviting them. I love my niece and nephew, but they were super bratty back then because my sister never disciplines them. She lets them get into everything and never watches them unless someone (either me or our mom) yells at her to get off her butt and watch them. So I didn't mention the trip and just said goodbye before leaving.
5 Signs It’s Not Love, It’s Enmeshment — and What to Do About It

Two people are experiencing relationship struggles.Odonata Wellnesscenter/Pexels. Sometimes, managing relationships and ourselves within them can feel like a full-time job. So many kinds of relationships exist, and there’s always new dating slang coming out. We aim to have healthy relationships with our friends, family, potential romantic partners, and even strangers — which can take work.

