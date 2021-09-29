Don’t know, don’t care – ‘til she realized she did

"A little over two years ago, I won a raffle at my job for an all-expense-paid family vacation. It wasn't some super fancy prize to Disneyland or anything crazy like that. It was just a nice three-day stay at this little beach house inn. Of course, I asked my boyfriend at the time to go, but he couldn't take off time from school. I had wanted to take my single friends and make it a 'girl's trip' type deal, but they either couldn't because of work or other responsibilities at the time, which I was sad about but understood. Since that plan was a bust, I had decided to see if my sister and her two little kids wanted to come. I didn't want to waste the tickets. Well, I went down to visit my family that weekend, intent on asking my sister if they would want to come. But the longer I was there, the more I hated the idea. By the time I was packing up to go home, I knew I wasn't inviting them. I love my niece and nephew, but they were super bratty back then because my sister never disciplines them. She lets them get into everything and never watches them unless someone (either me or our mom) yells at her to get off her butt and watch them. So I didn't mention the trip and just said goodbye before leaving.

