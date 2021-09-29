BBB warns of PCH scam
Here are some scams that the Better Business Bureau is calling attention to:. Caller to Better Business Bureau: “My wife and I are very excited. We got a phone call that we have won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. They told us that they can send us the prize privately so that all our neighbors don’t see the Prize Patrol and bother us. They just need us to pay some taxes and fees in order to receive the grand prize. BBB, what do you think?”www.fcnews.org
