BBB warns of PCH scam

A scammer may be trying to get into your bank account and the Sturgeon Bay Police Department is making sure you see the red flags. The department has received two separate reports of fraud involving a person posing as an employee trying to switch banking information. Through email, the scammer is trying to move a payroll direct deposit to a different account that belongs to a fake employee. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department says the recent cases involve Green Dot Bank, which is an online bank with no physical locations. The incidents serve as an important reminder to never provide banking information or personal information over the phone or email of someone you do not know. Making sure the institution is on the FCA Register of regulated companies is also a good sign of whether the company is legitimate or not. Like other cases of fraud, you should also report the attempt to local law enforcement so it can be investigated.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO