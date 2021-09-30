CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joined Huazhu Group Limited as CEO for International Business

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) announced that Ms. Jihong He will join Huazhu Group as Chief Executive Officer for International Business starting from October 1st, 2021. In this newly created role, Ms. He will oversee the group's international businesses, which include Deutsche Hospitality (hereinafter referred to as DH).

