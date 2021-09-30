Joined Huazhu Group Limited as CEO for International Business

John Zangas, CHIA brings his expertise in project management, market analysis, and sales organization. He prepares appraisals, market feasibility studies, economic impact studies, and impact studies throughout the United States. Prior to joining H&LA, John worked for nearly 30 years for Marriott Hotels & Resorts in sales and marketing, as well as in management positions at various Marriott hotels. John oversaw the successful opening of over 100 hotels in United States and Canada. He has a track record of building functional relationships between sales, operations, and construction, which was critical to his success with hotel openings. In addition, John brings excellent leadership success with on property and remote sales teams. John is a graduate of Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree from the School of Hospitality Business. He is a registered Real Estate Appraiser Assistant in Ohio.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO