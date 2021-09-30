The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures takes fans behind the scenes of moviemaking process
It’s an exciting day for diehard film fans! The long-awaited Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public Thursday in Los Angeles. Dedicated to the art and process of filmmaking, the museum is run by the organization that puts on the Oscars. And assistant curator Raul Guzman gave ABC Audio a sneak peek at one of the most talked about exhibits, which contains props and costumes from The Wizard of Oz.southernillinoisnow.com
