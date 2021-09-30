CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Through the “hard times” and “the greatest times,” Lady A believes in ‘What a Song Can Do’

By Stephen Hubbard
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady A‘s uptempo hit, “Like a Lady,” has been one of country music’s stand-out, feel-good songs of the summer. It’s the first release from the trio’s seven-track What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) collection, which came out in June. But when Lady A’s full-length eighth album arrives next month, we’ll get a better look at what Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have been feeling, amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and the controversy over their name change.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Who Is The Greatest Country Music Duo Of All Time?

Country Music history is filled with great duo's and duets. Many have moved on from the 'classic' status into the 'legendary' category. You may recall when Country Music legend Porter Wagoner wanted to find a 'girl singer' to join him. And we were introduced to a young lady named Dolly Parton. Porter and Dolly went on to record hit after hit.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Vote for the greatest Beatles guitar song of all time!

To celebrate the release of Get Back, the long-awaited Beatles documentary, Total Guitar wants you to vote for the all-time greatest Beatles guitar song. There are so many to choose from – A Hard Day’s Night, with that iconic but contentious opening chord, Something, with its exquisite George Harrison solo, Blackbird, perfect in its simplicity, and Helter Skelter, a song so noisy and infamous that 'the world's most notorious rock band' Mötley Crüe covered it!
MUSIC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s a song that will help you get through tough times

It is Monday and on Live In The D and we love to start our week off with music from our talented friends. Today singer-songwriter Lilly MacPhee joined Kim DeGiulio to talk about her new single and upcoming performances in Metro Detroit. MacPhee says she has a new song named...
CLARKSTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Dave Haywood
Person
Hillary Scott
southernillinoisnow.com

Luke Combs offers teaser of romantic song, “The Kind of Love We Make”

Luke Combs brings the romance in the unreleased song, “The Kind of Love We Make.”. The superstar sent fans into a frenzy when he shared a video of him and some of the co-writers performing the song acoustically, while sitting on a sofa. Luke leads the way on the song that finds a couple cancelling their plans for a romantic night in that includes candles and music.
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

“I was born to do this”: Thomas Rhett reflects on return to touring

Thomas Rhett is counting his blessings in the form of a song. Since kicking off his Center Point Road Tour in May, Thomas has been soaking in each moment of his fourth headlining trek, especially after being off the road for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
southernillinoisnow.com

Jameson Rodgers jokes he’s happy to help out “the biggest artist in the format” with his latest #1

Jameson Rodgers is in quite a good mood this week, as he tops the chart with “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring his pal Luke Combs. “It just means a lot that I can help Luke get off the ground as an artist,” Jameson jokes. “He’s struggling, especially financially. You know, it’s good to help his bank account out a little more.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Times#Abc Audio
southernillinoisnow.com

Luke Bryan is looking “Up” in his new single

Luke Bryan speaks to the heartland of America with his new single, “Up.”. With lyrics crafted around the word “up,” the song opens with Luke singing about rural farmers waking up at sunrise to tend to the land, followed by a verse about a young man riding around a small town in a hand-me-down truck and another verse about running up the scoreboard during a Friday night football game.
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Tim McGraw Just Posted a Super Emotional Tribute to Faith Hill in Honor of Her Birthday

Country singer and 1883 star Tim McGraw recently posted the sweetest birthday tribute to his wife, fellow singer and 1883 actor, Faith Hill. On September 21, Tim shared a fun throwback video of Faith in the music video for her hit song "Breathe," followed by a personal birthday message that had fans feeling all the emotions. He captioned the heartfelt video with "I wouldn't change anything for the world. I love you baby. Happy Birthday ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
93.1 WZAK

A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. “Sneaky Link” may be the phrase of the day, but for decades, artists have been dedicating records to their undercover significant other. In Hip-Hop to R&B, there are scores of songs highlighting a hidden romance. Most recently,...
MUSIC
CharlotteObserver.com

Listen as Georgia singer belts out Elvis Presley cover — and stuns ‘The Voice’ judges

From the moment he took “The Voice” stage and belted out a few notes, Georgia singer Peedy Chavis had the judges’ attention. The 19-year-old crooner from Lawrenceville, a city about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, got singer/actor John Legend to turn his chair just 15 seconds into Chavis’ showstopping cover of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” on Monday night’s season premiere. Country music star Blake Shelton followed suit, saying Chavis’ performance “had me fired the hell up.”
GEORGIA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Nashville notes

Walker Hayes has dropped yet another remix of his viral hit song, “Fancy Like,” this time with Mexican star Carin Leon for a Spanish version. Last month, Walker dropped another remix of the song, this one with pop star Kesha. Lily Rose released her Stronger Than I Am seven-song EP...
NASHVILLE, IL
Chronicle

Lessons about art from Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

Attempting the impossible yet again, Rolling Stone has compiled almost one hundred years’ worth of sound into one large, neat (and browser-crashing) list dedicated to the greats. Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” was crowned best song of all time, followed by “Fight the Power” (Public Enemy), “A Change is Gonna Come” (Sam...
MUSIC
98.1 KHAK

Tim McGraw Struck by Alexandra Kay’s TikTok Cover of ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wbwn.com

Reba McEntire Releases ‘I’m a Survivor’ Video 20 Years Later

It’s hard to believe that Reba McEntire’s song “I’m A Survivor” came out 20 years ago, and she is finally releasing a video for it. The song might be one of her most well known due to the fact it was also the theme song for her sitcom Reba which aired in the early 2000s.
MUSIC
southernillinoisnow.com

“Cold Beer Calling My Name”: Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs toast to #1

Jameson Rodgers has a “Cold Beer Calling My Name” at the top of the country charts. Jameson’s hit collaboration with Luke Combs ascends to #1 on country radio this week. It serves as Jameson’s second #1 hit after his 2019 debut single, “Some Girls,” and follows Luke’s 11 consecutive chart-toppers as a solo artist.
MUSIC
southernillinoisnow.com

Blake Shelton calls Gwen Stefani his “better half” in birthday post

Over the weekend, Blake Shelton took time out of his day to wish his “better half” a happy birthday. On Sunday, Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani, celebrated her 52nd birthday, and he honored the occasion by sharing a beautiful black-and-white photo from their wedding on his Twitter feed. “Happy birthday to...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy