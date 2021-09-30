Through the “hard times” and “the greatest times,” Lady A believes in ‘What a Song Can Do’

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO