CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Why Facebook’s premature talk about a metaverse will likely backfire

By Mark Sullivan
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. CEO Mark Zuckerberg declared recently that he wants Facebook to become a metaverse company. But there’s a problem with that: This “metaverse,” as Facebook defines it, doesn’t really exist yet, and probably won’t for years. As with premature talk from past augmented reality and virtual reality companies, talking about such a faraway technology too early may hinder Facebook’s long-term effort to bring the metaverse to the mainstream.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired UK

Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Joanne Hogue, a US-based PR executive, was working in the UK when she realised her Facebook account had been hacked. The first sign was an email from Facebook alerting her to a login attempt from New Jersey in the US. Seconds later, Hogue’s password was changed. Panicked, she tried to sign in to Facebook, but it was too late, she was locked out.
INTERNET
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Nick Clegg
CBS News

Whistleblower: Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation

Her name is Frances Haugen. That is a fact that Facebook has been anxious to know since last month when an anonymous former employee filed complaints with federal law enforcement. The complaints say Facebook's own research shows that it amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest—but the company hides what it knows. One complaint alleges that Facebook's Instagram harms teenage girls. What makes Haugen's complaints unprecedented is the trove of private Facebook research she took when she quit in May. The documents appeared first, last month, in the Wall Street Journal. But tonight, Frances Haugen is revealing her identity to explain why she became the Facebook whistleblower.
INTERNET
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Oculus#Backfire#Big Tech#Vp#Facebook Reality Labs#Cto#Vr#Ar#Fe
Vox

Why this Facebook scandal is different

On Sunday evening, a former Facebook employee who has previously revealed damning internal documents about the company came forward on 60 Minutes to reveal her identity. Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s civic integrity team, shared documents that were the basis of an explosive series of articles in the Wall Street Journal. The reports revealed that the company knew its products can cause meaningful harm — including negatively impacting the mental health of teens — but it still has not made major changes to fix such problems.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Verge

What is BGP, and what role did it play in Facebook’s massive outage

On Monday, Facebook was completely knocked offline, taking Instagram and WhatsApp (not to mention a few other websites) down with it. Many have been quick to say that the incident had to do with BGP, or Border Gateway Protocol, citing sources from inside Facebook, traffic analysis, and the gut instinct that “it’s always DNS or BGP.” Facebook is back up and has since released an explanation detailing how BGP was just a part of its woes (and saying that it more or less worked as intended), but this all raises the question:
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

Why Facebook Stock Crashed This Morning

The bad news for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) just keeps getting worse -- and Facebook stock is down another 4.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT Monday. Granted, the whole stock market seems to be having a bad day today. The S&P 500 as a whole is down 1.5%, and growth stocks in particular seem to be taking it on the chin. Yet Facebook has problems of an entirely different order.
STOCKS
ZDNet

What took Facebook down

The old network troubleshooting saying is, when anything goes wrong, "It's DNS." This time Domain Name Server (DNS) appears to be the symptom of the root cause of the Facebook global failure. The true cause is that there are no working Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routes into Facebook's sites. BGP...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Facebook Commits $50M To Responsible Metaverse

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has committed $50 million to build its metaverse in collaboration with organizations responsibly, including data privacy and safety. Metaverse refers to a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment. The new XR Programs and Research Fund will invest...
INTERNET
protocol.com

With Andrew Bosworth, Facebook just appointed a metaverse CTO

Facebook is getting ready for the metaverse: The company's decision to replace outgoing CTO Mike "Schrep" Schroepfer with hardware SVP Andrew "Boz" Bosworth is not only a signal that the company is committed to AR and VR for years to come; it also shows that Facebook execs see the metaverse as a foundational technology, with the potential to eventually replace current cash cows like the company's core "big blue" Facebook app.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

How Facebook’s ‘metaverse’ became a political strategy in Washington

This summer, executives at Facebook confronted a daunting task. Years of controversy over its role in spreading misinformation, abusing privacy, crushing competition and undermining democracy had left the Facebook brand a shambles. The company needed a new identity. Thus began Facebook’s push for the “metaverse,” a virtual world made possible...
INTERNET
cryptopolitan.com

Metaverse: Facebook set to invest $50m for research

Facebook budget $50m for Metaverse research. Rumors about the project has been in the air since June. Metaverse will work as a set of virtual spaces where users can cooperate. Popular social media giant Facebook has unveiled plans to disburse $50m through its XR Programs and Research funds to kickstart its vision of developing a metaverse.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy