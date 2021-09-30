CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bobby Completed His Dare Of Wearing A Cat Tail For Two Days

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrtAx_0cCi8zZT00

During The Bobby Bones Show a few weeks back, we read a story out of Kentucky where students were dressing and acting like cats .

So the show decided to do a spin-the-wheel segment and make someone on the show wear a cat tail for two days. After several people got eliminated, it came down to Bobby Bones as the loser. He had to rock a cat tail for two full days after it arrived to the studio. Those two days happened this week. On Monday and Tuesday, the show shared videos of Bobby walking around the studio wearing his tail.

Some listeners thought he should keep the look for other outings, but he's definitely already stopped wearing it now that his two days are up.

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Watch Some Cats Sing Queen-Inspired ‘Bohemian Catsody’

A new parody video featuring a quartet of cats singing a reimagined version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," complete with feline-inspired lyrics, has surfaced on YouTube. You can see the video below. The clip surely would have delighted the late Freddie Mercury, who was undoubtedly a cat person. In the early...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

The Smallest Horse In The World Sits At... The Dinner Table? | The Dodo Little But Fierce

The smallest horse in the world can't stop following his rescue dad around, he even tries to follow him to work!. Special thanks to Faith for sharing Peabody's story with us, you can check out more of her work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/faithfulminis and TikTok: https://thedo.do/Faithfulminis. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love...
ANIMALS
iheartcats.com

Watch As Kind Cat Shares Water Bowl With A Thirsty Mouse

Will cats ever cease to amaze us with their complicated and curious ways? The answer to that is probably ‘no’ as every day presents us with new tales of the strange and wonderful things cats do! And Simon the cat of Punta Arenas, Chile, gives us another cat tale that’s sure to make you smile.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Vice

Watch These Cockatiels Sing Without Missing a Single Beat

Cockatiels, one of the world’s most favored pet parrots, don’t just masterfully mimic. In fact, a new study shows that they can spontaneously join in a song—much like humans do—drawing us closer to our winged ancestors than previously thought. After teaching his three male cockatiels a rendition of the Mickey...
ANIMALS
99.9 KEKB

26 Colorado Pets With Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Names on Petfinder

Some people name their pets something normal, like Chip (okay, I'm biased, this is my dog's name). Other people name their pets something weird, like Taco Bell the Beast. Names like the latter have inspired a Twitter account called @petfindernames, which compiles some of the most, uh, unconventional names found on Petfinder — a website that helps people find adoptable pets in their area.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
New York Post

Jaw-dropping shark photos give a rare close-up look

He’s gonna need a bigger camera. Photographer and entrepreneur Euan Rannachan has made a business out of his admiration for sharks and has earned himself a reputation for getting up-close shots of — and sometimes in — the predators. “I have been fascinated by apex predators all my life including...
ANIMALS
WMTW

VIDEO: Couch-diving cat elicits laughs

This cat video just made us giggle! The kitty just has to get INSIDE the couch. A big thanks to Mark O’Rourke Sr. for sharing the amusing clip with us via uLocal. "This is our cat Painter. We always have a hard time trying to locate her. Now I know why. It's like a little kitten condo down there. I think that's her sleeping spot during the day."
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
toofab.com

YouTuber Deletes Channel After Accidentally Posting Outtake Forcing Son to Cry Over Dying Dog

"Act like you're crying." YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has deleted her channel after accidentally uploading what can only be described as the most cringeworthy video ever. The 30-year-old "beauty and lifestyle content creator," who boasted half a million subscribers and another 100k Instagram followers, disappeared from social media after she was caught coaching her 9-year-old son to cry over their dying dog.
PETS
Vice

Here Are Some of the Goofiest Photos of Animals in the Wild

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt this year, it’s that watching animals brings with it a much-needed dose of amusement for our pandemic-stricken nerves – whether it’s the first female monkey boss at a zoo or an iconic dog-dolphin friendship. It’s this magical momentary amusement that the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards aims to capture.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
OCRegister

Elton the poodle is a big dog bed fan

Elton’s story: Elton is a well-seasoned boy, easygoing and loving, who will quietly sleep the day away. He goes from one bed to another, soaking up the sunshine if he can find it. The next best thing to sleeping is eating yummy food and snuggling in your arms. Elton is blind, but like most blind dogs, once he learns his way around, he will get along in your home like a champ. Elton has some special needs, but the reward he offers is unconditional love only a senior knows how to give. We don’t know the story of his past, but if you have a soft spot for seniors and can provide a patient, loving home, his future is looking bright.
PETS
Simplemost

Cat Locked Out Of Bathroom Seeks Revenge On His Owner In Hilarious Video

That old saying, “Laughter is the best medicine,” definitely has its roots in truth. The Mayo Clinic says that laughing boosts your mood, improves your immune system, relieves pain and dissipates tension. Today, many of us go online to find content that tickles our funny bone, whether it be memes, silly clips or satirical news. While social media can be a double-edged sword, negatively impacting mental health, there’s one major reason it’s so hard to dislodge platforms like Facebook and Instagram from our lives: cat videos. Turns out, cat videos don’t even have to show an entire cat to be hilarious!
PETS
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy