Bobby Completed His Dare Of Wearing A Cat Tail For Two Days

During The Bobby Bones Show a few weeks back, we read a story out of Kentucky where students were dressing and acting like cats .

So the show decided to do a spin-the-wheel segment and make someone on the show wear a cat tail for two days. After several people got eliminated, it came down to Bobby Bones as the loser. He had to rock a cat tail for two full days after it arrived to the studio. Those two days happened this week. On Monday and Tuesday, the show shared videos of Bobby walking around the studio wearing his tail.

Some listeners thought he should keep the look for other outings, but he's definitely already stopped wearing it now that his two days are up.