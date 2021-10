NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Weeks like this one are a meteorologist’s favorite as there isn’t too much work that needs to go into the forecast as we’re just looking at more of the same over the next few days with sunshine and above average temperatures headlining the forecast through the remainder of the work week. We’ll start to see some changes as we head into the weekend as a cold front finally drops through the area, bringing some cooler weather and rain chances with it. Next week looks like it could be busier as a bigger storm system is expected to swing through the middle of the country which would bring a more significant cool down to the area with the possibility of some unsettled weather across the region.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 59 MINUTES AGO