SYN architects nestles hometown moon chapel into china's mountains
THE HOMETOWN MOON CHAPEL – A HALF-SPHERE SHAPE THAT RESEMBLES THE MOON. SYN architects has completed the hometown moon, a chapel in tai’an, shandong, china. led by zou yingxi, the project was commissioned back in 2019, where the architects were asked to develop and design a plan that could stimulate growth for the mountainous area. encompassing a total of 55 square kilometers, the aim was to connect this area while providing visitors with new experiences that showcase the local life and industry as well as its environmental attractions.www.designboom.com
