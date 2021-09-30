CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Sirianni is way bigger Eagles concern than Jalen Hurts

By Joe Giglio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 5 days ago
t’s OK to be concerned. It’s natural to have doubts. It’s not an overreaction to wonder about the future. That’s how bad the performance from a key member of the Eagles future was on Monday Night Football in Dallas.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni questions his own play-calling

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s version of the “Philly Special” was futile. The Philadelphia Eagles blew a chance to start 2-0 mainly due to questionable play-calling, including the new coach’s attempt to use a variation of the old coach’s famous play that led to a Super Bowl victory. With the...
Cowboys bodyslam Nick Sirianni on Twitter after blowing out Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys had some fun at Nick Sirianni’s expense after they defeated his Philadelphia Eagles handily on Monday night. Sirianni has bought into the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry and then some, wearing a ‘Beat Dallas’ t-shirt to Wednesday’s media session. Jerry Jones noticed Sirianni’s antics, and said game on. Because Sirianni...
Jalen Hurts has been everything the Eagles have needed

Remember last year when the entire fanbase ripped Carson Wentz to shreds because he tried to make play after play happen that wasn’t there? Well now Wentz is gone, and it seems the fanbase still can’t figure out what they want in a QB. Jalen Hurts has been very good...
Dak Prescott
Chip Kelly
Carson Wentz
Eagles News: Nick Sirianni under fire for poor game management

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Game management continues to be an issue. Sirianni wanted to go for it on the opening drive, but was slow to get the play in. There was confusion between Hurts and him and someone burned a timeout. The Eagles kicked the FG. Ugh. They were in easy FG range so there was no reason to take the timeout. If you take it, you ought to go for it on fourth down. Beyond all of that, Sirianni should have had a play ready faster. The Eagles completed a short pass on the final drive of the half. They rushed to the line to get a play off. KC hit Hurts and the ball went flying out. The Eagles recovered, but lost a bunch of yards on the play. I thought Sirianni should have called a timeout after the completion. He said after the game that he’s studied this situation and thinks he made the right decision. The Eagles seemed rushed and a blitzer came free. Maybe that would have happened even after a timeout, but the OL would have had a better chance to read the defense if they weren’t in a hurry to get the snap off.
Andy Reid Thinks the Eagles Are in Good Hands with Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA - When the Eagles hired Andy Reid in 1999, no one knew a future Hall of Fame coach was about to lay the seed for 239 wins and counting, eight conference championship appearances, three Super Bowl berths, and a Lombardi Trophy. If Reid returns to Philadelphia on Sunday with...
Nick Sirianni looks to hold himself accountable after first Eagles loss

To mark the occasion of his first NFL head coaching loss, Nick Sirianni Monday fell right in line with the modern day coaching theory of protecting players from deep contusions of ego while simultaneously satisfying the media demand of laying self-blame at the souls of his sneakers. Amid the afternoon...
WATCH LIVE: Head Coach Nick Sirianni, Eagles Players Speak To The Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Head coach Nick Sirianni and Eagles players are expected to speak to the media at the Nova Care Complex after practice on Thursday. Sirianni’s press conference will start around 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on the player above. Eagles players will talk to the media around 12:45 p.m. What: Sirianni, Eagles players will hold press conferences after practice as the Eagles prepare for Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. When: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 Time: Sirianni at 11:30 a.m., Eagles players at 12:45 p.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
‘Beat Dallas': Nick Sirianni Gets Into Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry With T-Shirt

Sirianni wears perfect anti-Cowboys shirt ahead of MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Nick Sirianni is new to Philadelphia but he already gets the most heated rivalry in the city. Two words — Beat Dallas — were prominently displayed on Sirianni’s t-shirt Thursday morning as the Eagles began preparations...
Nick Sirianni on Brandon Brooks’ injury and the Eagles’ plan at right guard

The Eagles suffered two big Brandon injuries during their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with both Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks leaving the game early. Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Nick Sirianni confirmed what we had already heard about Graham. The Eagles’ veteran defensive end is out for the season with an Achilles tear.
Nick Sirianni gives Eagles injury updates, shows confidence in OL replacements

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni talked to reporters after practice on Saturday and gave some injury updates, as well as explained why he’s confident in the OL replacements. He also gave some insight into Dallas DC Dan Quinn and what he expects from the Cowboys defense on Monday night. Sirianni...
Watch Eagles HC Nick Sirianni make insane one-headed catch

By now, any conversation that you’ve heard about the Philadelphia Eagles this week probably involved a conversation about that talented but young trio of wide receivers and head coach Nick Sirianni‘s playcalling. DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor scored in Week 1. Reagor scored again in Week 2 (but it didn’t count). Quez Watkins snagged the rare 91-yard reception that didn’t result in a touchdown.
Cowboys Twitter Account Throws Shade At Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made some headlines this week with a specific addition to his wardrobe, and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t forget. The first-year coach wore a t-shirt that said “Beat Dallas,” and well, the Eagles came up...
Nick Sirianni admits the Eagles need to run the ball more

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters Wednesday, and explained a bit about the playcalling from Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys and admitted they need to the run the ball more. He also talked about getting Miles Sanders more touches, why he appreciates Jalen Hurts shouldering the blame for the loss but doesn’t think it’s fair, and how he holds players accountable.
Is Jalen Hurts Long-Term Answer For Eagles At Quarterback?

Eagles overreactions: Loss shows what Eagles badly need originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Getting shellacked on Monday Night Football by your biggest historic rival? Not ideal!. But that's exactly what Eagles fans were treated to in Week 3 as the Birds laid an absolute egg against the Cowboys. Dallas...
Nick Sirianni, young staff outcoached again in Eagles' loss

Nick Sirianni’s impressive coaching debut in is the rearview mirror. Sirianni and his young staff were outcoached and the Philadelphia Eagles were thoroughly outplayed in a 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. After routing Atlanta in Week 1, the Eagles (1-2) have lost two in a row...
