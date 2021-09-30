CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman suffers broken nose after man attacks her on Queens subway platform: police

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
 5 days ago
A woman was hospitalized with a broken nose after she was repeatedly punched in an unprovoked attack on a Queens subway platform, police said Thursday.

WCBS News Radio 880

Man impersonating cop swipes driver's wallet in phony traffic stop: NYPD

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A man impersonating a police officer stole another man’s wallet during a phony traffic stop in Manhattan in late August, the NYPD said Monday. According to police the 36-year-old victim was driving on the FDR service road when he was stopped by an unidentified man operating an unmarked white vehicle at 26th Street around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
MANHATTAN, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

Good Samaritans rescue LI woman from burning car after crash: police

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Two off-duty firefighters and a lifeguard rescued a woman from her burning car after she crashed into a tree on Long Island Sunday night, police said. The 35-year-old Bohemia woman was driving a Pontiac G6 east on Express Drive South, near Enter Lane, in Islandia around 6:45 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, Suffolk County police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

NJ AG investigating death of man after interaction with police

PATERSON, NJ (WCBS 880) — Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck is investigating the death of a man following his interaction with Paterson police Saturday. Two Paterson officers were responding to the area of 620 Madison Avenue around 5:26 p.m. on reports of a man walking on the roofs of homes as he attempted to break into them, according to Bruck’s office.
PATERSON, NJ
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

