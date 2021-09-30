CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Chisinau city guide: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in Moldova’s great-value capital

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0468AR_0cCi8Yvy00
Chisinau’s Cathedral Square at sunset (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

First things first: it’s “Keeshy-now”. Call it “Chizzy-now” and the locals won’t know what you’re talking about. Second thing: be prepared for your friends to ask you where it is. And, for that matter, where Moldova is.

The country is a former Soviet state on the far eastern edge of Europe, sandwiched between Romania to the west and Ukraine to the east. And it’s less than three hours’ flight away from London. It’s also the poorest country in Europe by pretty much every measure – as well as one of the least visited by tourists.

The capital, Chisinau, has a population of 600,000, and has everything you might want from a city – museums, galleries, shops, bars, markets, restaurants, decent wifi and above all, cheap prices. We’re talking £1.30 for a pint. And no stag parties… yet.

Plus (and it’s a big plus) Moldova is the wine capital of Europe, with an annual wine festival every October (2-6 October this year), when around 100 producers from all over the country descend on the capital (some in horse and cart) to showcase their wares, along with traditional costumes, dancing, music and barbecue food. What’s not to like?

What to do

Explore on foot

Chisinau is a small compact city so it’s easy to walk around. Get your bearings at the neoclassical Nativity Cathedral, with its distinctive dome. You’ll probably be staying near its home in Cathedral Square, a popular spot for canoodling teenagers to meet. Or the nearby Triumphal Arch celebrating the Russians’ victory over the Ottoman Empire 200 years ago.

Stefan cel Mare Boulevard, named after Moldova’s 15th-century national hero Stephen the Great (you’ll see his statue outside the park named after him) and you’ll hit the shopping district and sprawling market area. Walk the other way and you’ll see vast government buildings. If you’re wondering why the road is so unnecessarily wide – the Soviets liked to be sure they could get tanks into town at a moment’s notice.

Venture further afield and you may stumble upon hidden delights like the Armenian Church, the Afghan war memorial, the Bulgarian memorial chapel and the modest Chisinau spring monument (which gave the city its name) at the foot of a hill topped by one of Chisinau’s oldest buildings, the Mazarachi church. You might also wish to visit the moving memorial on the corner of Jerusalem Street – all that’s left of the Jewish ghetto that once housed 50,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gHd4_0cCi8Yvy00
Severe Soviet architecture lingers at venues such as the National Opera and Ballet Theatre (Getty)

Brush up on Moldovan history

The imposing National Museum of History is worth a visit, not least to get a grasp of the complicated background to the country formerly known as Bessarabia (and Moldavia), which has at times been part of both Romania and the USSR. A little off the beaten track you’ll find the National Museum of Ethnography and Natural History, though the spectacular neo-Moorish building itself, resembling a mosque, is arguably more impressive than the contents, which are heavy on archaeological artefacts and dinosaur bones (and not in English). The National Arts Museum combines the best of both: housed in a grand 19th century building that somehow survived Soviet conversion, its gleaming-white interior houses columns and a geometric staircase – and impressive exhibitions ranging from religious iconography to contemporary artists.

Enjoy the park life

For a change of scene, the wide-open green spaces of Valea Morilor Park are a pleasant 30-minute walk from the city centre. It’s not exactly historic: it was created in the 1950s as a Soviet-style “Central Park of Culture and Rest”, and the lake is not only manmade but hand-dug. But it’s a serene spot, and very popular with the locals for walking, jogging and swimming off its artificial beach. Its must-see feature is a long, waterfall-trimmed staircase with romantic views over the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMPY0_0cCi8Yvy00
The showpiece steps at Valea Morilor Park (Getty)

Further afield

“Get out of town” might seem an odd suggestion for a city break, but most of Chisinau’s delights can be done in a day. A trip to the Moldovan countryside, however, is like a journey back in time. Nowhere more so than Orheiul Vechi (Old Orhei), an Insta-perfect destination just 40 miles northeast of the capital. Wander around the village of Butuceni, with its gaily painted cottages, before climbing up to the white belltower and stone cross on top of the cliff with spectacular views across the Raut river. Then clamber down a stone staircase into the limestone cliff to discover the 13th century cave monastery – complete with resident elderly Orthodox monk.

Or take the 90-minute bus to Bender and cross the border into the breakaway republic of Transnistria – a country that does not officially exist. This self-declared independent communist state between Moldova and Ukraine has its own currency (coloured plastic coins!), border guards and police force. A visit to the capital Tiraspol is a throwback to Soviet times, with Lenin statues, tanks on pedestals – and an excellent brandy distillery. Day trips are easy and cheap by bus from Chisinau.

Where to stay

Of the many hotels clustered around Cathedral Square, Bristol Central Park Hotel has doubles from £54, B&B (bristol.md). A little further out, Home Sweet Home has doubles for £35 (home-sweet-home.hotel-chisinau.com) and the highly rated Amazing Ionika Hostel is central, with dorm beds from £7 and individual doubles from £18 (facebook.com/amazingionikahostel).

Where to eat

Moldovan cuisine is not likely to lead to any Michelin stars any time soon and, like most of eastern Europe, vegetables are regarded with suspicion, unless pickled. Specialities to look out for include the polenta-like cornmeal porridge mamaliga, cabbage rolls (golubti) and soups like borsch (beetroot), zama (chicken and noodle), and chorba (meat and veg), solyanka (ditto), which are often sour.

Another unique foodstuff to try is placinta – a pastry stuffed with a range of savoury or sweet fillings, not all of them involving cabbage – and a puff pastry adaptation called vertuta. La Placinte is an excellent chain serving its namesake in many varieties.

For a traditional Moldovan meal, La Taifas offers a pricier and more touristy experience with waiters in traditional costume. Or for something a bit different, Gok-Okuz serves the cuisine of Uzbekistan and Gagauzia – an autonomous region in the south of Moldova. There’s upmarket Asian food at Jeraffe and there are plenty of fast-food options, both international and local – try pastries at the ubiquitous Franzeluta, or pick up a pastrami at one of the Carmez stores, easily spotted by their gaudy red signs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUC8J_0cCi8Yvy00
Traditional Moldovan pumpkin vertuta (Getty/iStock)

Where to drink

Coffee: Every few yards there’s a hole-in-the-wall offering a murky black shot of caffeine for loose change. For a better (and pricier) freshly-brewed coffee, try Tucano – Chisinau’s answer to Starbucks – where you’ll find the local laptop brigade hunched over their screens with a flat white and a muffin. Just like home. Or, for a fairly authentic French atmosphere, not to mention tasty patisseries and croques monsieurs, go for a cafe au lait at nearby Creme de la Creme.

Wine: Moldova has more grapevines per capita than anywhere in the world, and it makes some exceptional wines. Unfortunately for us, most of it gets snapped up by the Russians. But things are changing. As well as popular tours and tastings of wineries outside Chisinau, there are several wine bars in the capital, like Carpe Diem, whose owners have a family vineyard near Codru in the far south of Moldova; Embargo Wine and Vinoteca Invino. Or buy bottles directly from Cricova Wine Shop and book a tour of the winery and its underground limestone tunnels, where Putin keeps his private collection. Regent Holidays runs a six-day Taste of Moldova group tour during the Wine Festival.

Beer: The craft beer revolution has reached Moldova too, with several breweries in Chisinau and others around the country. So while tattooed-and-bearded hipsters are thin on the ground, you’ll have no trouble finding a locally brewed pale ale. At the superb Taproom 27 just off the main drag, you can sample some of the bewildering array of local brews from Labrewtory, Litra or Tenemur, or an Elvis Porter from Duhoi. Or try all of them by ordering a flight of small glasses that go down rather too well with their addictive macaroni cheese balls. There’s even a craft brewery, Lumen Craft, at Chisinau airport.

Where to shop

The city’s central market sprawls for half a mile along Stefan cel Mare Blvd. Great for fruit and veg, it’s also the place to buy one of those furry deerstalkers – or a caciula, a boxy traditional Moldovan sheepskin hat. For souvenirs, cross the road to the Artists’ Square (“Arbat” to the locals), full of traditional musical instruments (pipes and flutes of various kinds) and Soviet memorabilia (medals, badges, pins). Or pick up souvenirs ranging from national costume to carpets, woven baskets and carved wooden trinkets.

For further souvenir hunting, Bucuria is a local confectioner specialising in chocolate-covered fruits - prunes being a particular favourite. Look out, too, for local delicacies like rose petal and white cherry marmalade. For something to drink with it, buy some local brandy (a match for Cognac, say the locals) at Calarasi Divin.

Architectural highlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0PpZ_0cCi8Yvy00
If you’re a fan of Soviet architecture then check out the City Gates of Chisinau (Getty)

A short walk from the Triumphal Arch and Stefan cel Mare Park you’ll find a mind-boggling collection of vast buildings: the Soviet-built parliament building (shaped like an open book), the garish, cathedral-like Presidential Palace (once the Supreme Soviet’s HQ), and the Modernist monstrosity of the 18-storey Ministry of Agriculture (which looks like the world’s biggest conference hotel). Many of the older buildings have fallen into disrepair and have been vandalised. An exception is the beautifully preserved City Hall, built in the Italian Gothic style by the 19th century Russian architect Bernardazzi, who designed many of the city’s public buildings.

Nuts and bolts

What currency do they use?

Moldovan lei. £1 is approximately 26 lei.

What language do they speak?

Romanian is used by 80 per cent of people; English and Russian are also widely spoken.

Should I tip?

Usually 5-10 per cent is expected, even if service is included on your bill.

What’s the time difference?

Moldova is two hours ahead of the UK.

How should I get around?

The city is small enough to walk around and there are plenty of cabs. The trolley bus is the best bargain at 1 leu (0.05p) for a journey.

What’s the best view?

Order a cocktail or dine on Asian fusion food at Zaxi, the eighth-floor restaurant and bar atop the Radisson Blu Leogrand just off Cathedral Square.

Insider tip

Watch your step. Street lighting – and proper pavements – are still a luxury here leaving you on dark, uncertain ground at night. You might easily find yourself (as I did) in pitch black, only a few metres away from the central squares, stumbling along roads pitted with potholes and bumping into passers-by. Keep your mobile phone torch handy.

Getting there

Trying to fly less?

You can travel from the UK to Moldova entirely by train. Take the Eurostar to Paris, then a TGV and an ICE train on to Munich, via Stuttgart. From Munich you can take either a sleeper train, Kalman Imre, or a Railjet train to Budapest; from there, take the Ister sleeper train to Bucharest. Finally, take the Prietenia sleeper train to Chisinau.

Fine with flying?

Wizz Air flies to Chisinau from Luton. Regent Holidays organises various trips to Moldova for groups and individuals, including the Taste of Moldova group tour for the National Wine Festival – held this year from October 2-6 – from £1,175pp.

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Alexandre Mattiussi’s Guide to Eating, Drinking and Shopping in Paris

Ten years ago, after having worked for the likes of Givenchy and Dior, Alexandre Mattiussi decided to strike out on his own. He’d noticed a need in the market for a fashion line that truly connected with people’s everyday lives—fashion that felt approachable, congenial, friendly. Enter AMI, the compulsively wearable label named for the French word for friend and inspired, always, by Mattiussi’s own friendships (it also happens to play upon his initials). Central to every collection is Paris itself. Even after a decade of designing the cult-favorite brand, the city remains Mattiussi’s constant and ever-present muse. Here, he shares his favorite haunts for both tourists and locals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Menton, France: five great things to do

A specialist in trompe l’oeil art and frescoes ancient and modern, Fabien Gauthier has lived in Menton since 1972. Le Petit Port, on a leafy square next to the harbour, is a great family-run restaurant whose owner, Gaby Santucci, I have known for 40 years. It specialises in local dishes such as courgette flowers stuffed with cod, giant scampi and octopus salad with porcini mushrooms. Being on the border, Menton’s cuisine has a huge Italian influence but we have our own version of Nice’s socca (chickpea pancake) and pan bagnat (a big bread roll filled with tuna, eggs, anchovies and tomato and soaked in olive oil). The streets around art-nouveau food hall Les Halles – a great place to buy Menton’s fragrant lemons – are home to street-food joints such as Sini, which sells pichade (tomato and anchovy tart) and barbajuan (chard and ricotta fritters).
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Shop#Moldova#Restaurants#History Of Wine#Shopping#Nativity Cathedral#Triumphal Arch#Russians#Soviets
theculturetrip.com

A Foodie's Guide to Malta: What to Eat and Where You Should Eat It

When it comes to mouthwatering Mediterranean dishes, Malta means business. Think hearty bowls of stuffat tal-fenek, or rabbit stew, cooked in local wine, and fresh-out-of-the-oven buttery pastizzi. Malta’s many flavours are woven into each and every one of its dishes, mirroring the influences left behind by many different cultures over...
FOOD & DRINKS
radiomisfits.com

Destination Eat Drink – Chile with Shafik Meghji

We’re in Chile with travel writer Shafik Medhji. Shafik tells us about Chilean wine, of course, and the Pisco debate between Chile and Peru. Plus, we talk Chilean spices and cooking on hot stones. [ep 147] Show Notes: Shafik Medhji website Shafik on the podcast talking about Buenos Aires Shafik Read more…
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Germany must now be on the UK’s economic radar

Given the common language, shared history, and commonality of cultural interests, it is no surprise that there should be such a focus on the outcome of US presidential elections – not just in the make-or-break Biden vs Trump battle of 2020, but in every contest that has taken place over the last four decades.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s 25 Most Popular Cocktails

Alcoholic beverages — originally in the form of beer — have been around since approximately 7000 B.C. Cocktails have a more recent history.  The origin of the term is a bit murky. It was first used as early as 1750, not to describe a mixed drink but as an adjective for horses whose tails had […]
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Starbucks
The Independent

8 best vegan trainers that tread lightly on the planet

There are now 1.5 million vegans in the UK, a figure growing rapidly each year. Whether it’s for ethical reasons, environmental concerns or both of the above, more and more of us are striving to swap animal products for plant-based alternatives – and that means in our wardrobes as well as our fridges.Generating 700 million metric tons of CO2 per year, the footwear industry is, to quote Tansy Hoskins, author of Footwork: What Your Shoes Are Doing To The World, “at least 10 years behind the rest of fashion in terms of human rights and environmental standards.”The good news is...
APPAREL
The Independent

Solar panels help French winemaker hold off climate change

A roof of solar panels shades Pierre Escudie as he inspects the last plump grapes to be harvested at his vineyard in southwest France, after a year of hard frosts and blistering heat that damaged many of his neighbours’ crops. The solar panels insulate the grapes during periods of extreme...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The country is in crisis but the Tories are delighted – they know they have all the time in the world

Writing a column on Westminster isn’t entirely unlike meeting a friend for a catch-up, in that you ideally need at least one thing to have gone wrong in the recent past to really make it worth it. No one wants to turn up in a bar and announce that absolutely nothing has happened to them since the last meeting, and I cannot exactly come in here and say that there is nothing for me to talk about.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ferry firm drops ban on under-50s taking ‘sailcation’ to Holland

A leading ferry company has removed a ban on under-50s taking what it calls a “sailcation” to the Netherlands.P&O Ferries has been selling the trips to help fill cabins on its regular sailings between Hull and Rotterdam – by offering “non-landing” excursions to more mature travellers.One disappointed younger prospective passenger, John Till, contacted The Independent, saying: “As I’m in my mid-40s I’m really frustrated by this, as I’d really like to go.”The Independent understands that the age requirement has now been dropped. Mr Till said it was “great news” that he will be able to sail.But the publicity for the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Inside Politics: No date for UK travel to US and only ‘27’ drivers apply to visa scheme

The US-UK “special relationship” is going through another rough patch over travel, with Washington still not able to firm-up a date for when vaccinated Britons can make a trip across the pond. Elsewhere, just 27 fuel tanker drivers have taken up the offer of a temporary visa to come and work here as the government seeks to end the supply chain and fuel crises. A slew of ministerial policy pledges are expected today as Tory conference continues, with Priti Patel and Dominic Raab among the big hitters to address attendees in Manchester.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich makes rare trip to London

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a rare trip to London to visit family. Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed the Stamford Bridge club chief has travelled to the United Kingdom to see relatives. It is understood the Russian-Israeli businessman could visit Chelsea while in London. Abramovich had issues around his entrepreneurial visa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Torshavn city guide: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in the Faroe Islands capital

Gunning for the title of Europe’s quaintest and most relaxed capital, Torshavn is deliciously devoid of the trappings of tourism. Here, the tallest building stands just five floors high, the resident population numbers a teeny 21,000, locals rarely bother locking their doors, and you’ll struggle to find a cafe open before 9am.Long overshadowed by its Nordic neighbours, this storied, compact city has little in the way of obvious attractions. But among the offbeat-travel crowd, that is precisely the attraction.While the Faroese capital will never tempt the city-break crowds of Prague or Paris, it’s most certainly an emerging destination, with tourism...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

270K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy