New Balance has added another colorway to its 327 lineup, this time featuring an all-black build complemented by multicolored accents. In this NB 327 iteration, black covers most of the silhouette including the canvas panels and suede overlays. Charcoal gives way to the oversized “N” logos lined with yellow borders on the lateral side, while more accents of yellow can be seen across the overlays, tongue tag and insoles. To balance the muted hues, red and blue suede is slapped onto the eyelets with canvas hitting the tongue. The silhouette’s signature waffle outsoles arrive in tonal black to bring together the complete look.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO