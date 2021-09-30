A 1920s Los Angeles Villa Built for a Silent Film Star
This beachside mansion was built in the 1920s in Spanish Colonial-revival style for a star of Hollywood’s Golden Era. Villa del Sol sits on Santa Monica State Beach and has views of the Pacific Ocean while its garden gate opens onto the sand. It was designed in 1928 by architect John Byers for the American silent film actress Constance Alice Talmadge and features an array of original features and finishes. The home has been owned for the past two years by New York hedge fund manager Jeff Feinberg, said co-listing agent Dan Malka.www.mansionglobal.com
