A 1920s Los Angeles Villa Built for a Silent Film Star

What makes a perfect soup dumpling? Also known as xiao long bao (or in some cases, tangbao), this traditional Chinese dish hails from Shanghai and combines two of the greatest things in the known universe: hot soup and dumplings. A good XLB is all about ratio - the soup must compliment the filling, the filling must go well with the wrapper, and most importantly, no one part should overwhelm the others. It’s a delicate balancing act, one that’s equal parts science and practical magic, but when prepared correctly, there’s really nothing better for a chilly day when temperatures reach an unbearable 65 degrees.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO