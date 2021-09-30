CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula 1: Qatar to Host First-Ever Grand Prix; 10-year Deal Locked

By Yakshpat Bhargava
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe liberty-media owned sport has recently announced that Qatar will be the latest addition into the calender and will host its first ever race from November. The deal has been locked in for a 10-year deal then satrting from 2023. The spoken about race, scheduled for November 21 at the floodlit Losail International Circuit will form part of an unprecedented Middle Eastern quartet of 22 grands prix calendar for the 2021 season.

