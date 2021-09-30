CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Open 2021: Hubert Hurkacz vs Aslan Karatsev Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

Cover picture for the articleIn the highly-anticipated second round of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz will take on World No. 24 Aslan Karatsev. Polish tennis star Hubert Hurkacz has been in tremendous form lately. He came into the San Diego Open after winning the title at the Moselle Open. Hubert dominated all his opponents and emerged victoriously in the finals against Pablo Carreño Busta without much trouble.

