Sippy Historic Machine Shop opens near Saegertown

HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — A door to travel back to the region's early industrial period unlocks Saturday with a public open house for the new Sippy Historic Machine Shop near Saegertown.

With working machines more than 100 years old, the museum gives a closeup of what it took to design and make parts for all sorts of things, but also the machines themselves that were needed to shape and form the parts.

Located a half-mile east of the Saegertown exit of Interstate 79, the museum at 17380 Route 198 is on the grounds of Highpoint Tool & Machine, a precision machining company.

"It's just history. I love it," Lon Sippy, Highpoint's chief executive officer and a second-generation toolmaker, said of preservation of what once was a state-of-the art machine shop at the turn of the 20th century. "I think it's very interesting, most toolmakers do."

Meadville is known throughout manufacturing as "Tool City" — the machining capital of the world — due to the cluster of tooling and machining shops.

Area firms make parts for machines for medical equipment, electronics, aerospace components, automotive equipment and more.

The Sippy Historic Machine Shop is a recreation of what once was the Foriska Machine Shop on West College Street in Meadville.

Originally the McNair Tool Co. making wrenches in the late 1800s, it became Davenport’s Machine Shop in the early 20th century when it was purchased by Fred Davenport around 1910. Frank Foriska began working there in 1926 at age 14 — when he was right out of eighth grade. It became Foriska’s Machine Shop when he bought it in 1962. The elder Foriska retired from the business in 2000 with his son, Albert, retiring from it in 2012.

When the former Foriska Machine Shop went up for auction in July 2020, Sippy decided to buy the major machine tools and building.

"It was going to go to the scrap yard which was just a shame," Sippy said of why he made the purchase.

Sippy has the equipment housed inside an exact replica building of the Foriska Machine Shop.

"When I bought it last year, my goal was to get it moved and up-and-running by Oct. 1 of this year — which is Manufacturing Day nationally — and I made it," Sippy said with a smile. "After a lot of dimensions and photographs and comparisons we've got it all set up and running again."

The various machines in the shop run a bit noisily as they are powered by an overhead central belt system within the shop.

An electric motor is connected to the central overhead mainline shaft via a wide leather belt. Once the electric motor is turned on, the wide leather belt whirs and flaps as it drives the shaft that runs the length of the building. The mainline shaft runs at 250 revolutions per minute.

The milling machines, lathes and grinders connect to the overhead shaft by their own belts and pulleys. Each individual machine can run at one of four speeds depending on how its belt and pulley system is adjusted.

The width of the belt used determines the horsepower on each belt-driven machine, he said. A wider belt generates more horsepower.

"These machines really had been in continuous operation since they were bought in 1906 — which is kind of unique," Sippy said. "It's important to see where the industry came from."

A case in point was the development of the zipper, or "hookless fastener" as it was called originally, Sippy said.

It was developed in the 1890s, but it wasn't able to be manufactured successfully until 1913 by what was to become Talon Inc. of Meadville. The company, a manufacturing powerhouse in Meadville that lasted until the early 1980s, made its own machines to manufacture the zipper. Many of the toolmakers developed through Talon's apprenticeship program started their own tooling firms.

"The zipper patented in the 1890s and it took them until 1913 to make one because this is the only equipment they had," Sippy said.

"They had to figure out how to do it — including making the machines," he said. "It's just amazing what toolmakers could make on these machines."

YOU CAN GO

A public open house for the Sippy Historic Machine Shop, 17380 Route 198, Saegertown, is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with demonstrations throughout the day.

Hours for the museum are to be determined. However, groups may schedule tours of the facility by contacting Lon Sippy at (814) 671-4001.