We give up on home projects and call a pro after 5 hours
When doing a DIY home project, how quickly into do you give up and call a professional?. New survey asked that and found the average was 5 hours! Almost half of us have butchered the home improvement project. 57% wished they could go back in time and call a professional to do the project from the start. Another 56% have called their parents to get play-by-play instructions on how to do a repair or home improvement project.nowdecatur.com
