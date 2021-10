It’s that time of year once again. The Major League Baseball regular season is in its final push before the playoffs. It will all commence on Oct. 5 with the American League wild card game. Many teams are in a dogfight to make the playoffs, like the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Both are in competitive wild card and division races that will go down to the wire. A few others, such as the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, are in a more comfortable position when it comes to locking down a playoff spot. Both were able to achieve this fate in victories last week. There are also a few basement dwellers, such as the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs, who are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention due to their status as rebuilding teams.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO