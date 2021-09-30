CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope to Explore Forming Planetary Systems

By Claire Blome, Space Telescope Science Institute
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers will observe more than a dozen protoplanetary systems to gather data about their inner disks – where Earth-like planets may be forming. What was our Solar System like as it was forming billions of years ago? Over time, particles bumped into one another, building ever-larger rocks. Eventually, these rocks got big enough to form planets. We have some basic understanding of planet formation, but we don’t know the details – especially details about the solar system’s early chemical composition, and how it may have changed with time. And how did water make its way to Earth? While we can’t time travel to get the answers, we can detail how other planetary systems are forming right now – and learn quite a lot. Researchers will train one of Webb’s powerful instruments on the inner regions of 17 bright, actively forming planetary systems to begin to build an inventory of their contents. Element by element, they – along with researchers around the world – will be able to uncover what’s present and how the disks’ chemical makeup affects their contents, including planets that may be forming.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Hubble telescope captures galaxies locked in 'a dangerous dance'

You might think there's plenty of elbow room in space, but that doesn't stop galaxies from rubbing elbows sometimes. On Monday, the European Space Agency shared a knockout view from the Hubble Space Telescope of a galactic pair getting cozy. Together, the galaxies are known as Arp 91 and they're...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Simulations suggest an Earth or Mars size planet may be lurking out beyond Neptune

A team of space scientists has published a paper in Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics suggesting that there may be an Earth- or Mars-sized planet orbiting beyond Neptune. They further suggest that simulations of the creation of the solar system show that such a planet may have been pushed from the outer regions of the solar system by the gas giants.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This 'Extraordinary Gamma-Ray Burst' Likely Came From Something Much Closer to Earth

For all our current proficiency at studying the cosmos, there are some basic things that are still extremely difficult to do. One of those things is gauge distances, especially for random, transient flashes of light. And now one of those transient flashes, interpreted as a possible burst of gamma radiation from 13.4 billion light-years across the Universe, has been unmasked. In two new papers, separate teams of astronomers have found that the flash – called GN-z11-flash – is from something much closer to home. Namely, it was sunlight reflecting off a bit of discarded rocket in Earth orbit. In one paper, a team...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Warping of Planet’s Crust: Melting of Polar Ice Shifting Earth Itself, Not Just Sea Levels

Research by new Ph.D. finds warping of planet’s crust, with far-reaching effects. The melting of polar ice is not only shifting the levels of our oceans, it is changing the planet Earth itself. Newly minted Ph.D. Sophie Coulson and her colleagues explained in a recent paper in Geophysical Research Letters that, as glacial ice from Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands melts, Earth’s crust beneath these land masses warps, an impact that can be measured hundreds and perhaps thousands of miles away.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Phys.org

Video: We asked a NASA technologist – is there oxygen on Mars?

Is there oxygen on Mars? Technically yes, but it's nothing like the amount we have on Earth. So breathing is out of the question. However, there is a lot of carbon dioxide (CO2) on Mars. Now, a new technology—MOXIE—has proven that we can convert Martian CO2 into oxygen for use...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Stunning Satellite Image Shows Lava Burning a Path to the Sea From La Palma Volcano

This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on September 30, 2021, shows the flow of lava from the volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. The cascade of lava can be seen spilling into the Atlantic Ocean, extending the size of the coastline. This ‘lava delta’ covered about 20 hectares when the image was taken.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Science#Interstellar Space#Hubble Space Telescope#Dsharp
scitechdaily.com

Lunar Landers Could Blast Deposit Instant Landing Pads as They Arrive at the Moon

Space exploration requires all kinds of interesting solutions to complex problems. There is a branch of NASA designed to support the innovators trying to solve those problems – the Institute for Advanced Concepts (NIAC). They occasionally hand out grant funding to worthy projects trying to tackle some of these challenges. The results from one of those grants are now in, and they are intriguing. A team from Masten Space Systems, supported by Honeybee Robotics, Texas A&M, and the University of Central Florida, came up with a way a lunar lander could deposit its own landing pad on the way down.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious World Appears to Be The First Exoplanet Ever Found Orbiting 3 Stars

Our Solar System, with just one star in the sky, may be a bit of an oddball. Most of the stars in the Milky Way galaxy actually have at least one gravitationally bound stellar companion, meaning that two-starred worlds like Tatooine are probably not uncommon. Star systems, however, are confined to a maximum of two stars. We've found systems of up to seven stars bound together in a complex orbital dance. And now, scientists have found what they believe may be a first for astronomy: an exoplanet orbiting a system of three stars, also known as a stellar trinary. To be clear,...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Phys.org

Image: Hubble views galaxy NGC 5728

Meet NGC 5728, a spiral galaxy around 130 million light-years from Earth. This image was acquired using Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), which is extremely sensitive to visible and infrared light. Therefore, it beautifully captures the regions of NGC 5728 that are emitting light at those wavelengths. However, there are many other types of light that galaxies such as NGC 5728 emit, which WFC3 can't see.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Science

Geologists Have Identified Six Distinct Stages in the Increasing Development of the Continental Crust

According to the findings, isotope analyses provide a new viewpoint on Earth's history: The continents formed differently than anticipated. The new continental crust didn't form uniformly throughout Earth's history, according to this theory, but rather in six distinct spurts. As a result, until recently, some geologists believed that the rise in silicate composition of the continent's crust coincided with the beginning of plate tectonics.
The Independent

Largest comet ever seen is hurtling towards our solar system

The largest comet ever detected, Bernardinelli-Bernstein, is heading back towards our Solar System.The comet is located 29 astronomical units (AU) away – 29 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun – and so is set to arrive in approximately a decade, according to new research published on the preprint server arXiv.org.Right now, the 93-mile-wide comet is located in the Oort cloud, a huge array of icy rocks the size of mountains, but a glowing tail or “coma” behind it is a signifier that it is approaching the warmer inner solar system.Fortunately, the giant rock does not pose a...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Captures a Dangerous Dance Over 100 Million Light-Years From Earth

This Picture of the Week features two interacting galaxies that are so intertwined, they have a collective name — Arp 91. This delicate galactic dance is taking place over 100 million light-years from Earth, and was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The two galaxies comprising Arp 91 do have their own names: the lower galaxy, which in this image looks like a bright spot, is known as NGC 5953; and the ovoid galaxy to the upper right is NGC 5954. In reality, both of these galaxies are spiral galaxies, but their shapes appear very different because they are orientated differently with respect to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft To Explore Unique Asteroid for Clues to Early Solar System

Set to launch next year, NASA’s Psyche mission marks the first time the agency has set out to explore an asteroid richer in metal than rock or ice. More than 150 years have passed since novelist Jules Verne wrote “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” but reality has yet to catch up with that science fiction adventure. While humans can’t bore a path to our planet’s metallic core, NASA has its sights set on visiting a giant asteroid that may be the frozen remains of the molten core of a bygone world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WINKNEWS.com

Hubble telescope discovers 6 mysteriously dead, massive galaxies from early universe

Scientists studying early galaxies were stunned earlier this year when they discovered six massive galaxies that seem to have died during the universe’s most active period of star birth. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope spied the six galaxies, which appeared to have run out of the cold hydrogen gas needed to make stars while most other galaxies were producing new stars at a rapid pace.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Weird Space Rock Confirmed as Super-Rare Hybrid of Comet And Asteroid

Comets and asteroids are both types of rocks that hang out in space, but their differences are pretty pronounced. Comets typically hail from the outer Solar System and have long, elliptical orbits. They're filled with ices that start to sublimate when the comet gets close to the Sun, generating a dusty, misty atmosphere (called a coma) and the famous cometary tails. Asteroids usually hang out in the main asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter, with orbits that are more like those of the planets. They're also thought to be pretty dry and rocky, so they don't tend to engage in the picturesque...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy