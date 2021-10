Question: What are the different types of cyber insurance and why does my organization need coverage?. Isabelle Dumont, vice president of market engagement at Cowbell Cyber: Even with the best cybersecurity defenses in place, organizations can fall victim to a cyberattack. An employee clicking on a malicious email can rapidly escalate to a full-blown ransomware incident that leads to weeks of business interruption. Cyber insurance is designed to help businesses with the financial burden of returning to normal operations in the aftermath of a cyber incident.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO