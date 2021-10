Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin may or may not have accused Nick Saban and Alabama of running up the score during Saturday’s game. The Ole Miss Rebels had the chance to be the team to upend the Alabama Crimson Tide’s undefeated season. They were the 12th-ranked team in the nation entering Saturday and had not suffered a loss in the 2021 season as well. But, Ole Miss was slapped back to reality once kickoff took place, as they were defeated 42-21.

