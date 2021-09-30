CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

How 4 bartenders saved the 540 Club, the Richmond District's most atmospheric dive bar

By Esther Mobley
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 540 Club, a beloved dive bar in San Francisco’s Richmond District, will reopen later this fall for the first time since COVID began — but with a new set of owners. These new partners, all former 540 Club bartenders, say they’re committed to preserving the bar’s signature divey vibe while giving the space a much-needed makeover. “The bar’s staying the same,” said new co-owner Clarke Dorsey, who managed the 540 Club for the past 5 years. “But less dust on the walls. And we’re giving her a paint job.”

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
Richmond, CA
Restaurants
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Richmond, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Richmond, CA
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Richmond, CA
Lifestyle
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devasting as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartenders#Dive Bar#Tavern#Atmospheric#Food Drink#Covid#O Rourke S Bar

Comments / 0

Community Policy