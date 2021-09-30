How 4 bartenders saved the 540 Club, the Richmond District's most atmospheric dive bar

The 540 Club, a beloved dive bar in San Francisco’s Richmond District, will reopen later this fall for the first time since COVID began — but with a new set of owners. These new partners, all former 540 Club bartenders, say they’re committed to preserving the bar’s signature divey vibe while giving the space a much-needed makeover. “The bar’s staying the same,” said new co-owner Clarke Dorsey, who managed the 540 Club for the past 5 years. “But less dust on the walls. And we’re giving her a paint job.”