Top headlines this morning: Sept. 30

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court...

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
WASHINGTON — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visits Chicago on Tuesday to promote President Joe Biden’s “human infrastructure” agenda with stops highlighting HUD-assisted affordable housing apartments in the city’s Black and Latino communities. This is the first time Fudge, a former Ohio Democratic House member, stops in Chicago...
Kamala Harris has made American history as the first woman, first Black and South Asian American vice president of the United States. Serving with President Joe Biden, she has spearheaded initiatives including the migration crisis and voting rights around the country. Here’s a look at her first few months in office.
Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday. 
Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is warning that, if former President Donald Trump is reelected to a second term, “he will be about revenge.”. Grisham, the author of the forthcoming book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” has alleged that Trump and his aides fostered a culture of lying during their time in the White House.
President Joe Biden may lack the authority to reach into your shower and turn the dial down in order to save water. Still, he is doing all he can to declare war on high-pressure showerheads. The Department of Energy has proposed a regulatory change reversing a Trump measure that allowed...
President Joe Biden has rescheduled for Thursday a planned trip to Chicago to promote his vaccination mandate for large businesses after canceling a visit last week due to negotiations with congressional Democrats over his still-stalled economic recovery agenda. The White House on Monday announced the Thursday presidential visit but gave no other details. The trip comes as Biden still faces a ...
During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
