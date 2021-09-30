Lee County school bus crashes with Jeep in Cape Coral; no children aboard

A Lee County school bus has crashed on Tropicana Parkway E. at Northeast 7th Place in Cape Coral. Fortunately, no children were on the bus at the time. Robert Spicker, spokesman for the School District of Lee County, confirmed that the driver of a Jeep pulled out in front of the bus, which then struck the side of the car. The two people in the Jeep were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and their driver of was cited.