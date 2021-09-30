CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood, OH

Best Things We Ate This Month: The Last Page, The Pasta Co-Op And More

clevelandmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Last Page’s The Last Chicken Sandwich ($18) The definitive answer to our fried chicken trend of the moment, this sandwich from The Last Page marries a blend of sweet and spicy flavors with crunchy textures that pop. The pickled banana peppers are crisp match for the slathering of yum yum sauce alongside iceberg lettuce on a Hawaiian bun. 100 Park Ave., Suite 128, Cleveland, 216-465-1008, thelastpagerestaurant.com.

clevelandmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Places To Get Breakfast

When you want a good breakfast in the Akron area, most people mention places like Blue Door or Molly Browns. But those are just two great options. There are so many more. Here are three more great places you need to try for breakfast.
AKRON, OH
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Lakewood, OH
Lifestyle
City
Lakewood, OH
City
Westlake, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Vermont State
Lakewood, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
On Milwaukee

7 spots for tasty tacos

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee!. It's National Taco Day. So it seems apropos to celebrate with a plate filled with delicious tacos. Whether you prefer traditional fillings or more out-of-the-box options, there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta Sauce#Co Op#Food Drink#The Pasta Co Op#Hawaiian#English#Vermont Mac And Cheese#The Co Op#Barbecue Sauce#The Rush Inn
tastywoo.com

Magic Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar. 4...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Florida

This Beloved Florida Bakery Has Been Serving Up Sweets For Over A Century

It isn’t every day that you come across a Florida bakery that has been serving the public for over 100 years. Heck, it isn’t common for any restaurant to be open for a century these days! But in Tampa, Florida, there is a bakery that just celebrated a major milestone – 109 years in business. […] The post This Beloved Florida Bakery Has Been Serving Up Sweets For Over A Century appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Charlotte

7 best things the Axios team ate in September

This month was all about the lunchtime staples: salads, bowls and sandwiches. We managed to test out a couple of desserts and some pancakes, too. Here are 7 of the best dishes we ate this month, listed in no particular order. (1) Mexi Cali Cesar salad from Eight + Sand Yes, I’m back again to […] The post 7 best things the Axios team ate in September appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
Eater

The Most Famous Breakfast Taco in Texas Arrives Today in Los Angeles

It’s a big taco day for Los Angeles, as the Veracruz All Natural team rolls out its brand new West Coast rig for adoring fans eager to eat well. The Austin-based, nationally-beloved crew, known in part for their migas breakfast tacos on flour tortillas, have launched their new LA concept called Hot Tacos this morning in Koreatown, with plans to expand across the city with events, food truck nights, and pop-ups galore.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy