Best Things We Ate This Month: The Last Page, The Pasta Co-Op And More
The Last Page’s The Last Chicken Sandwich ($18) The definitive answer to our fried chicken trend of the moment, this sandwich from The Last Page marries a blend of sweet and spicy flavors with crunchy textures that pop. The pickled banana peppers are crisp match for the slathering of yum yum sauce alongside iceberg lettuce on a Hawaiian bun. 100 Park Ave., Suite 128, Cleveland, 216-465-1008, thelastpagerestaurant.com.clevelandmagazine.com
