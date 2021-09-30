CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything going down at Paris Fashion Week!

theface.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabel Marant SS22: bohemian serenity and nonchalance. Inspired by the work of Swiss photographer Hans Feurer, the French designer presented an athletic, buoyant collection with a feminine edge. Saint Laurent SS22: an all killer, knife-edge affair. Angular cuts! Meticulous craft! Austere lines! The influence of Paloma Picasso makes for a...

theface.com

HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
shorelinemedia.net

Isabel Marant's bubblegum pink collection

Isabel Marant shows a vibrant, hopeful collection for Spring/Summer 2022 at Paris Fashion Week. (Oct. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/979dea4d9d5a495fa8a3d52b263617aa.
POPSUGAR

Someone Get Cardi B a Sword, Because Her Vintage Mugler Dress Is Made For a Fashion Battle

Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
HollywoodLife

Jude Law’s Daughter Iris, 20, Stuns In Leather Crop Top For Paris Fashion Week Party

Jude Law’s daughter, Iris, looked absolutely stunning in head-to-toe leather when she attended a Dior event during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28. Jude Law’s daughter, Iris, 20, looked gorgeous at a Miss Dior event at L’Avenue restaurant during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28. The model showed off her fabulous figure in a sleeveless black leather crop top with the number 8 emblazoned on the bodice. She styled the top with a high-waisted leather mini skirt with buttons down the front.
USA TODAY

Steve Jobs's daughter, Eve, makes runway debut during Paris Fashion Week: 'It was an honor'

Eve Jobs, the 23-year-old daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, made her stunning runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. Walking alongside models including Gigi Hadid and Paloma Elsesser, Jobs appeared at the Coperni spring/summer 2022 show in a neon green turtleneck shirt paired with a patterned miniskirt, futuristic white glasses and the brand's new "Origami" handbag, whose shape was inspired by the iPhone's Photos app icon.
districtchronicles.com

BLACKPINK Jisoo & Rosé Capture the Hearts of LVHM Chairman’s Son & Top Fashion Photographer During Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé truly captured not only the hearts of K-pop fans but top international personalities as well during their attendance at the Paris Fashion Week. On September 29, Jisoo and Rosé, both members of the global K-pop act BLACKPINK, became the center of attraction during the 2022...
WWD

A Closer Look at Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Outfits

Click here to read the full article. It wouldn’t be Paris Fashion Week without Cardi B and her bold looks. Since fashion week in Paris has kicked off, the rapper has stepped out in some of the most daring outfits, wearing labels such as Mugler, Richard Quinn, Schiaparelli and more, with the help of Kollin Carter, her longtime stylist, who has worked with other big stars such as Normani and Kelly Rowland.More from WWDCalvin Luo RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Valentino RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Givenchy RTW Spring 2022 The rapper attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition on Tuesday, wowing the crowd...
theface.com

Isabel Marant SS22: bohemian serenity and nonchalance

Colour, joy and sensuality: these were the founding principles of Isabel Marant​’s SS22 show, from a brand renowned for its commitment to bringing laidback, French cool to the masses. This time around, bohemian undertones were present throughout the collection, which was largely inspired by the sporty, futuristic spirit of Swiss photographer Hans Feurer’s work.
Footwear News

Cardi B Goes Green in Zip-Up Bonnet Top and Pleated Heeled Pants at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s latest outfit brought monochrome dressing to a new level at Paris Fashion Week. The “Money” rapper stepped out this morning in a an all-green look. The emerald-toned ensemble featured a skintight zip-up top, which included sleeves that extended into gloves and a ruffled bonnet. Cardi B accented the bold piece with matching sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms. For footwear, Cardi B killed two birds with one stone — and simplified her dressing routine in the process. The “Hustlers” actress tucked her top into a pair of pleated high-waisted pants, which came with attached shoes. Though they couldn’t be fully seen...
The Independent

Paris Fashion Week: Givenchy accused of ‘glamourising suicide’ with necklace that looks like a noose

A necklace worn by a model in Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 show has been likened to a noose and accused of “glamourising suicide in fashion”.Creative director Matthew M. Williams debuted his first live runway show on Sunday as part of Paris Fashion Week, which featured the controversial silver accessory.It was highlighted by self-appointed fashion watchdog site Diet Prada on Instagram, which compared the necklace with Burberry’s 2019 noose hoodie which provoked outrage and led to the fashion house issuing a full apology.“You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck after the whole...
seattlepi.com

Stella McCartney channels mushrooms in trippy Paris show

PARIS (AP) — Stella McCartney’s virus-conscious show was shown to a fraction of the normal Paris audience. But that did not detract from its energy or celebrity pull. Paul McCartney surprised his designer daughter backstage amid a huddle of guests that included Demi Moore and Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, who spoke to The Associated Press about her environmental concerns.
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
