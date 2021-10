TRAVERSE CITY — The fall salmon run is on and it’s stacking up as bountiful for anglers who come from far and near for the adventure. Michigan Department of Natural Resources ramped up patrols for the popular Betsie and Platte rivers to reduce violations during the chinook and coho run which attracts thousands of anglers annually, according to the agency. The department hopes to avoid a repeat of issues occurring in previous years at high-use access sites. In 2020 DNR conservation officers responded to hundreds of complaints from the area. They included illegal snagging, exceeding daily fish limits, cutting trees, illegal fires, trespassing and angler conflicts.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO