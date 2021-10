Police are investigating the theft of several items, including cash and a handgun from two pickups in south Salina late last week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday someone entered two pickups that were parked at a residence in the 2700 block of Bret. The owner told police that he thought one of the pickups was locked, however, $250 in cash and a GLOCK 19 Gen4 handgun valued at $650 were stolen from it, Forrester said. A pair of Oakley sunglasses valued at $250 were stolen from the other pickup, he said.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO