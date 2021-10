The north branch of Fish Creek runs through a thickly wooded mixed forest of hardwoods and evergreens about 14 miles west of Ashland. It is a cold, and usually clear Class I trout stream. But when torrential rains strike, as they have three times in the past seven years, the normally placid creek becomes a raging torrent and turns into the largest source of excess sediment and phosphorus feeding into Chequamegon Bay.