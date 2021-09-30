CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinGeek NYC sponsor spotlight on Fabriik: ‘We are focused on delivering products that fit unmet needs’

By Ed Drake
 5 days ago

CoinGeek caught up with Eric Bernhard, general manager of Fabriik Digital Objects, one of the main sponsors of the upcoming CoinGeek Conference in New York. After sponsoring the Zurich conference earlier this year, Fabriik continues its partnership with CoinGeek in New York, presenting a platform for the company to get others in the BSV community and beyond excited about their work. Bernhard began by setting out exactly why Fabriik had chosen to work on the BSV blockchain, as opposed to any of the alternatives. According to Bernhard, the primary reason for backing BSV comes from the way it handles block size.

