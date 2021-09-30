CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers Saturday, Sunday, Monday

WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe above map is a forecast of the amount of rainfall for the next week (Thursday to Thursday AM Oct. 7). Total rainfall is expected to be a little higher (over an inch) at the Indiana border and a little lighter to the north. The overnight European model gives G.R. 0.97″ of rain for the period and the GFS is at a lower 0.50″. The main story is there will be scattered showers from Saturday (most in PM) through Monday and everyone will see at least some rainfall.

