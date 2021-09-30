CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way Lumberjack Mile & 5K helps set the pace

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way of 1000 Lakes recently held its fifth-annual Lumberjack Mile & 5K on Sept. 10, with more than 150 participants and volunteers joining in-person and virtually. The themed fun run, held at the KAXE Amphitheatre, featured live music by Minnesota musicians Josh Palmi and Trapper, post-run beverages by Klockow Brewing Company, and a visit from local food truck The Green Door Cafe. Participants celebrated the occasion by donning flannel, wool, and Lumberjack beards in the hope of taking home the prize for best-dressed.

KNOE TV8

United Way of NELA seeks volunteers to help young readers grow

Lafitte Investments purchased St. Francis’ North Hospital Campus. The medical center closed the doors in 2015 to consolidate patient care services to its main location downtown. Sterlington students pray together as part of global event. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Christian-based event is known as ‘See You at the Pole,”...
STERLINGTON, LA
advertisernewsnorth.com

United Way’s Honey Open golf event helps ALICE

Eighty area women took part in the annual United Way Honey Open Golf Outing on Sept. 13 at the Farmstead Golf & Country Club. The women’s-only golf event, which raised nearly $24,000, was focused on helping ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and households in poverty — those struggling to afford the basics even before the pandemic and Hurricane Ida hit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
capecod.com

Cape and Islands United Way Golf Tournament Helping Local Business

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands United Way will soon host a fundraising golf tournament to support local businesses. The event, scheduled for Monday, September 27 at the Hyannisport Club, will begin with registration at 10:30 am and include a lunch on the deck at 11:30 am before a shotgun start at 12:30 pm.
NANTUCKET, MA
Minnesota State
newsdakota.com

Goal Set; Stutsman United Way Eyes $160,000 Fundraising Goal

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman United Way group is hopeful they’ll reach their fundraising goal this year. United Way is a community impact organization that raises money for local community partners. It’s also an international network of over 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates. Member Becky Kercher says their kick-off...
JAMESTOWN, ND
hngnews.com

United Way Blackhawk Region sets fundraising goal of $2.3 million

Karmen Payne-Mancil, the shelter coordinator for DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit, always circles the United Way Blackhawk Region’s Day of Caring on her calendar. That’s because she gets a team of United Way volunteers to help around the shelter. “I live for this day,” she said, adding the extra sets of...
BELOIT, WI
cbs19news

United Way prepares for Day of Caring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The United Way of Greater Charlottesville will be participating in the annual Day of Caring on Wednesday. According to a release, this is one of the largest annual volunteer events across the country, and it's easy for people to volunteer to help others. The 2021...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Longview News-Journal

Greater Longview United Way set to kick off 2021-22 campaign

The Greater Longview United Way begins its 2021-22 campaign this month with a $1.24 million goal and a theme focused on unity. Executive Director Evan Dolive said the kick-off event will be held virtually this year with a video announcement on social media and United Way’s website because of COVID-19 concerns.
LONGVIEW, TX
Herald Times

Fund drive to help United Way of Monroe County 'Reimagine Our Future'

The United Way of Monroe County welcomed community members outside the Mill Thursday for the kickoff of its annual fundraising drive. Several speakers made the case that United Way's fundraising efforts are more valuable than ever during the pandemic. Donna Colón, executive director of the Southeast Indiana Chapter of the...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
nwahomepage.com

United Way helps donate computers, mobile hotspots

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students in Northwest Arkansas are getting more than 100 computers and 100 mobile hotspots. The United Way partnered with Cargill, PCs for People, and local Boys and Girls Clubs to get the devices into the hands of families who need them. The pandemic forced thousands of...
WTOV 9

United Way honors late community contributor with 5K

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH -- Suzanne Kresser may have passed away earlier this year due to cancer, but that just goes to show how impressive the effort was to arrange a fundraising run in her honor. "She was just a pillar of the community," Executive Director of Jefferson County United Way...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Courier-Express

DuBois Area United Way sets 2022 goal at $350,000

DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way kicked off its 2022 campaign this week, and Co-Chairpersons Jamie Straub and Josh Penvose are feeling determined as they set out to help raise $350,000 to benefit local residents in need. Straub, who has been a United Way board member for the past...
DUBOIS, PA
Black Hills Pioneer

United Way Month of Caring continues

SPEARFISH — Nine members of the Ketel Thorstenson crew did some “spring cleaning” at the Spearfish Senior Center Wednesday. They washed windows, cleaned fans and more as part of the United Way Month of Caring. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our...
SPEARFISH, SD
Orange Leader

United Way Presents: Meals on Wheels

(Editor’s Note: This is part 3 of a 21-part series on the partners of United Way of Orange County.) Meals on Wheels provides hundreds of meals every weekday to seniors and homebound residents in Orange County. They also have four Senior Meal Centers established throughout the community. Like so many...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
nny360.com

United Way awarded USDA grant to help combat hunger

WATERTOWN — With the United Way of Northern New York recently awarded a $35,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to focus on fighting food insecurity in the north country, the organization has hired a new employee who will focus on creating a Food Policy Council. Courteney Stepanek, Food...
discoverestevan.com

New United Way Executive Director Excited To Help Out In Estevan

A new Executive Director for the United Way Estevan is looking to show her support for the city. Heidi Heisselink is coming into the position with a good amount of excitement, being able to serve the community through the non-profit. She says that she's confident in her ability to bring...
Texarkana Gazette

Texarkana United Way begins campaign to raise $900,000 to help local programs

TEXARKANA, Texas — The United Way of Greater Texarkana on Friday launched an ambitious annual fundraising campaign with a $900,000 goal, calling upon community members to help more than 30 organizations it supports. The campaign aims to make up for a COVID-related shortfall in 2020 of about $200,000. Speaker James...
TEXARKANA, TX
doorcountydailynews.com

Adult prom, pirates help United Way to fast start

You were not seeing things last week if you saw pirates and adult prom goers milling around northern Door County. Pirate Day at Fish Creek Beach and the Adult Prom were two of the fundraisers held by the United Way of Door County to raise funds for its annual campaign. “Pirates” raised approximately $5,600 towards their goal of $50,000 for the Northern Door Business Campaign.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

