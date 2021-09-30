United Way Lumberjack Mile & 5K helps set the pace

United Way of 1000 Lakes recently held its fifth-annual Lumberjack Mile & 5K on Sept. 10, with more than 150 participants and volunteers joining in-person and virtually. The themed fun run, held at the KAXE Amphitheatre, featured live music by Minnesota musicians Josh Palmi and Trapper, post-run beverages by Klockow Brewing Company, and a visit from local food truck The Green Door Cafe. Participants celebrated the occasion by donning flannel, wool, and Lumberjack beards in the hope of taking home the prize for best-dressed.