Black cats have long served as objects of superstition. In Medieval France and Spain, black cats were considered bearers of bad luck and curses to any human they came near. They were commonly associated with witchcraft, while Medieval Germans believed themselves to be cursed if a black cat crossed their path from left to right. In many other cultures, however, black cats have served as symbols of luck. They are thought to bring good luck in Japan, and in ancient Egypt, black cats were worshipped as sacred.

