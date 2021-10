If you are holding the winning ticket for the $432 million Mega Millions jackpot, brace yourself because you are about to learn how huge your tax bill is. On Tuesday night’s draw, a single Mega Millions ticket sold in New York City matched all six numbers winning the top prize. But the advertised amount, which is $432 million, is not really the amount the winner will take home.

INCOME TAX ・ 12 DAYS AGO