Waterbury man accused of fatally stabbing 14-year-old boy in street fight, records show

A Waterbury man with multiple mental illnesses was charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed a 14-year-old boy during a street fight Wednesday afternoon.

Angel Velez was stabbed in the chest and rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died, court records show. Velez would have turned 15 years old on Sunday.

Jeimy Cintron, 27, attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by responding police officers just up Colonial Avenue from where the fight occurred after his wife called police, according to police records. He remained in custody Thursday in lieu of a $3 million bond.

Cintron has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, multiple personality disorder and had just been released from the hospital for mental health treatment two days before the confrontation, records show.

The fight occurred just before 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when Cintron apparently confronted a group of teens as they left a nearby convenience store on Colonial Avenue.

Cintron and Velez have had “past interactions,” witnesses told police, and Cintron challenged Velez and his friends to fight, brandishing a knife as the group approached him, police incident reports detail.

The teens urged Cintron to drop the knife and he did as the fight began, but moments later he retrieved it and lunged at Velez, multiple witnesses told detectives. Velez tried to jump back but was stuck with the blade, causing him to double over as Cintron ran away up the street and witnesses scrambled to help.

Cintron’s wife — who was in her car less than a block away — saw the whole encounter and immediately dialed 911 to report what had happened as she saw Cintron running toward their home, she told police.

One of the first responding officers located Cintron in a front yard not far from the scene, and he approached the officer himself.

“They are trying to get me! They had knives and BB guns,” Cintron told the officer.

As Cintron was being put into handcuffs, a group of men ran up the street from the scene shouting at the officer that Cintron had just stabbed a child and one of the men punched Cintron in the face, multiple officers recorded in their incident reports. The men ran away as the officer locked Cintron into the back of his cruiser, and they could not be found.

Officers spoke with several of the teens involved in the initial confrontation, the owner of the convenience store and an employee of the apartment complex where the fight occurred, who also knows Cintron as a resident, about how the event unfolded.

Cintron’s wife explained to police that he had just been treated at the psychiatric ward of Waterbury Hospital for mental illnesses and that she believed he had been taking his medications, police reports show. Cintron declined to be interviewed by detectives at police headquarters.

A detective searching the area around the scene located a kitchen knife with a black and green handle, as described to police by the teens, with what appeared to be blood on the blade. It had been thrown into a nearby storm drain, records show.

Cintron was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Sujata Wycoff, a spokeswoman for Waterbury Public Schools, called the stabbing “a senseless act of violence” and the boy’s death “a tremendous loss.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family,” she said. “A crisis team has been mobilized to support students and staff as they grieve. Our school community and the city will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff and families during this extraordinarily difficult time.”

The deadly stabbing is the second violent attack on a child in Waterbury in one week.

On Sept. 23, a 10-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting outside his home on Congress Avenue, as was a 21-year-old. About a half-hour earlier, an 18-year-old woman — who, like the boy, was a bystander — was wounded in a separate, but related shooting up the street.

The 21-year-old man, Derek St. Hilaire of Waterbury, later was arrested in connection with the first shooting, police said. They said he had been aiming at Thomas West, 18, of Waterbury — who ended up being arrested in connection with the double-shooting. Records in both of those cases remain sealed, according to court officials.

Although they made an arrest in the deadly stabbing, police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information about what happened call detectives at 203-574-6941.

