Microsoft Announces Azure Functions 4.0 with .NET 6 Support in Preview

By Steef-Jan Wiggers
InfoQ.com
 6 days ago

NET 6.0 (in-process and isolated process) In a Microsoft Tech community blog post about the preview release, Anthony Chu, senior program manager, Azure Functions, wrote:. .NET 6 is also supported in Azure Functions 4.0 using the isolated process programming model. The isolated model gives you full control over the language worker startup configuration and provides useful features like dependency injection and middleware. Currently, you can use the command line to create and deploy your .NET 6 isolated apps. .NET 6 isolated process support is coming soon to Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code.

www.infoq.com

