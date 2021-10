The Star Wars sequels and Cobra Kai are both legacyquels; movies or television shows set years after their original texts that reintroduce beloved fan favorite heroes who then pass the torch to a new generation of characters that can carry the franchise (Star Wars or The Karate Kid, in these specific cases) into the future. But Star Wars fizzled out with the hugely disappointing The Rise of Skywalker, while Cobra Kai has become one of the most entertaining shows on television, with four seasons so far, and at least one more on the way in the years ahead.

