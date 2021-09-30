CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Huyton shooting: Man charged with murder over ride-by attack

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was shot twice in the chest on a street. Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot by a gunman on a bicycle in Newway, Huyton, on 1 July and died later in hospital, Merseyside Police said. Reuben Murphy...

www.bbc.com

wbrz.com

Mother allegedly punched 2-year-old before toddler's death; couple charged with murder

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a 2-year-old who was found dead over the weekend is now charged in the toddler's death. Police have also upgraded charges against her boyfriend. Just an hour before BRPD held a news conference to discuss new developments in the death of Nevaeh Allen, officers at a State Police facility were seen placing the girl's mother, Lanaya Cardwell, in the back of a police unit in handcuffs. Police confirmed at that briefing Wednesday that Cardwell was charged with second-degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Derek Chauvin’s bodyguard reveals killer police officer’s last days of freedom

Derek Chauvin went on shopping trips disguised in a baseball cap and sunglasses during his trial for the murder of George Floyd, the head of his security detail has revealed.Scott Yelle oversaw Chauvin’s personal protection for 44 days during his trial this year, and told Inside Edition of the extraordinary lengths he went to to keep “potentially the most hated man in the world” alive.Mr Yelle said the former Minneapolis police officer was kept in a safe house in Wisconsin and driven 35 miles in a convoy of bulletproof SUVs to the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis each day.Every SUV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
North West
The Independent

Two men arrested after footage of girl’s drink allegedly being spiked in nightclub posted on social media

Two men have been arrested after a video posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber’s drink being spiked in Bristol.The video, which was recorded in a nightclub in Bristol, appeared to show a man dropping a pill into a woman’s drink while reaching for his own.Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.Two 18-year-old men from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance a taken into custody, police said.Their statement, which called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, included advice for anyone who believes their or a friend’s drink has been spiked.“If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice,” the statement said.“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”It added: “Adding a substance to someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction.”PA
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse denies murdering eight babies

A nurse has pleaded not guilty to murdering eight babies and attempting to murder another 10. Lucy Letby, 31, is accused of murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She is also accused of the attempted murder of five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex

A man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex on Friday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Lavera at Lake Highlands Apartments, located in the 9800 block of Audelia Road, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Police said a male drove up and...
DALLAS, TX
Shropshire Star

Rapper murdered in Telford was shot six times by mystery gunman

A rapper murdered in Telford was shot six times in the head and body, it has been revealed as the gunman remains at large one year on. Tamba Momodu, 20, was gunned down in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Bridge Road, Horsehay, on October 13 last year.
CELEBRITIES
q13fox.com

Man charged with murder, robbery in Kent triple shooting that left one dead

KENT, Wash. - A man is facing murder and other felony charges after allegedly shooting three people at a Kent gas station, killing one of them. According to court documents, on Sept. 19 at a Circle K gas station parking lot, 36-year-old Joseph Dixon opened the door of a car that three people were sitting in and shot them all. Dixon appeared to know at least one person in the car.
KENT, WA
The Independent

Miya Marcano: Suspect Armando Caballero was accused in March of attacking woman over a cancelled date

Before Armando Caballero was the prime suspect in the murder of Miya Marcano, he was accused of smashing the bedroom window of another woman who had turned down his romantic advances.Mr Caballero, 27, was found dead of an apparent suicide soon after he was named as a suspect in the disappearance of Ms Marcano, 19.About six months earlier, a 23-year-old woman reported Mr Caballero to police after a bedroom window was smashed shortly before midnight on 17 March, according to WESH2.In body camera footage following the attack, a Seminole County Sheriff’s deputy can be heard saying: "We have a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Springfield News Sun

Springfield man charged with murder in Sunset Avenue shooting death

Marcellas Boulware, 23, of Springfield, was charged with murder in connection to an Aug. 16 shooting. Officers found Cailus Parks Jr., 28, of Springfield, dead of a gunshot wound to the head in a parking lot in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue in Springfield. During the investigation, Boulware was...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
fox32chicago.com

Second man charged with murder in Eisenhower Expressway shooting

CHICAGO - A second man has been charged with murder for his alleged role in a deadly shooting last year on the Eisenhower Expressway. Xavier D. Richardson, 26, was riding in an SUV the morning of Aug. 15, 2020 when he fired on another car which was traveling alongside on the expressway, according to Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
WREG

Man charged with second degree murder after shooting outside FedEx

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have said that Conner Lambert was arrested in connection to the shooting outside the Federal Express hub. The shooting reportedly happened at the FedEx on Democrat Road. Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot. Police say the victim went to the hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
mynews13.com

PA man denied bond for first-degree murder charges in Davenport attack

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Pennsylvania man accused of attacking seven coworkers and their family members in a Davenport home and allegedly killing three faced a judge in his first appearance on Sunday. What You Need To Know. Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He...
DAVENPORT, FL

