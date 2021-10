Michelle Beadle has kept a low profile since she departed ESPN, but the former “NBA Countdown” host is reportedly exploring ways to begin the next chapter of her career. Beadle is in talks about several media outlets about a possible role ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports. Several possibilities are on the table -- from a potential return to ESPN to Beadle launching a company of her own.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO