No Ordinary Man

Basil Hoffman, who starred in the Academy Award-winning films The Artist and Ordinary People, has died. He was 83. Hoffman died Friday, his longtime friend and personal manager Brad Lemack announced. He had more than 200 acting credits across film, television and stage. He appeared as Sloan in Ordinary People (1980) and as an auctioneer in The Artist (2011). Both dramas won best picture at the Oscars. Hoffman also had roles in the films My Favorite Year (1982), The Last Word (2017), All the President’s Men (1976) and Rio, I Love You (2014). Some of his television credits include recurring roles on...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO