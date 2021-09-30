After We Fell
The third installment of the "After" franchise finds Tessa starting an exciting new chapter of her life. But as she prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job, Hardin's jealousy and unpredictable behavior reach a fever pitch and threaten to end their intense relationship. Their situation grows more complicated when Tessa's father returns and shocking revelations about Hardin's family come to light. Ultimately, Tessa and Hardin must decide if their love is worth fighting for or if it's time to go their separate ways.www.clevescene.com
