After We Fell

Cleveland Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third installment of the "After" franchise finds Tessa starting an exciting new chapter of her life. But as she prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job, Hardin's jealousy and unpredictable behavior reach a fever pitch and threaten to end their intense relationship. Their situation grows more complicated when Tessa's father returns and shocking revelations about Hardin's family come to light. Ultimately, Tessa and Hardin must decide if their love is worth fighting for or if it's time to go their separate ways.

femalefirst.co.uk

Watch the brand-new trailer for upcoming Amazon Prime exclusive: After We Fell

This October will see the release of the highly-anticipated romantic drama. Yesterday (22nd September, 2021), Amazon Prime Video revealed not just the official poster, but also the trailer for upcoming young-adult romantic drama, After We Fell. The movie stars Josephine Langford (After, Moxie) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Harry Potter and...
Cosmopolitan

How to Watch 'After We Fell' to Find Out What Happens Next to Hessa

Time to put your very battered copy of After We Fell down, because the third film in the After series is finally out! The wait between the sequel, After We Collided, and Tessa and Hardin's latest story wasn't long, but it did feel like a lifetime compared to other countries as the film had another stacked release.
thecinemaholic.com

Is After We Fell on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Anna Todd’s young adult romance novel series, ‘After We Fell’ is the much-anticipated third installment of the ‘After’ franchise. The movie follows Tessa and Hardin’s steamy and intense relationship after it faces an unexpected stumbling block. With the former wishing to follow her dreams, will the latter manage to keep his ego aside and love her regardless of her decisions? Directed by Castille Landon, the romantic drama movie features Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Rob Estes, Kiana Madeira, Angela Sari, and Josephine Langford. Curious to learn more about the film’s plot and where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!
CinemaBlend

After We Fell Has Already Hit A Box Office Milestone

The next After movie is here, and a lot of fans supported the Wattpad adaptation by checking it out in theaters on opening night. After We Fell, once again starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa and Hardin, grossed over $630,000 on its opening night alone, in over 945 locations. As a result, it has surpassed a major milestone in the COVID era along with another weekend win.
gizmostory.com

After We Fell on Netflix Review: Did The Movie Live Upto The Expectations Created By Netflix?

This is an American drama movie that was released this year. It’s based on a novel by Anna Todd. This movie is in sequence with the previous “after” movies. The novel was a mind-blowing hit and to put it together in form of a film was the catch. Because books create an impact that cannot be forgotten soon enough. We kept similar expectations with regard to the movie too. And it’s time to go through the stats to know how well did it stick along.
wegotthiscovered.com

Tyler Perry Not Talking To This Kardashian After “She Stole My Whole Idea”

Kim Kardashian may have been a hit at the Met Gala last week with her all-black Balenciaga attire that covered her entire body, but one person who wasn’t feeling her infamous look was Tyler Perry. Perry, who initially worked with Kardashian in 2013’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, called out the reality star for essentially stealing the idea from him.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
thesource.com

Frankie Lons Mother of Keyshia Cole Cause of Death Revealed

In July of this year, Keyshia Cole and family would mourn the loss of Frankie Lons, mother of Keyshia Cole on what would have been her 61st birthday. While there were some suspicions on Lons’ cause of death the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled Lons’ death was caused by “multiple drug intoxication.”
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
TVLine

Emily VanCamp Breaks Silence on Resident Exit: 'This Decision Was Not Easy, But It Was the Right One for Me'

Emily VanCamp has officially checked out of The Resident — and now she’s explaining why. The TV vet’s four-year stint on the Fox medical drama came to an end in Tuesday’s episode when Nic succumbed to her car crash injuries, leaving Conrad (Matt Czuchry) both a widower and a single father (read Czuchry’s thoughts on his leading lady’s exit here). TVLine broke the news of VanCamp’s departure back in August. In an interview with Deadline that posted immediately following Tuesday’s episode, VanCamp confirmed that the recent birth of her first child, daughter Iris, with real-life spouse Josh Bowman was a major factor in her decision to...
