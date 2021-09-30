Enid library turning a page with new plan as city seeks to fill vacant director position

The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s weekly calendar of events is shown in front of a display for Banned Books Week on Wednesday. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)

ENID, Okla. — As the Enid library begins charting a new five-year course for the future, city officials are still looking for a director to permanently take the helm.

More books and other materials are being checked out from the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County since even before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020.

Through Wednesday, over 63,200 Enid library materials have been circulated so far this year, according to figures received from library staff.

That figure, before the year is even over, eclipses the number of material circulations in 2020, when over 53,000 materials were checked out for the entire calendar year. Last year’s itself was more than double the number of circulations from 2019.

Deputy library director Theri Ray said checking out a book is free as long as staff can put it back on the shelf. The library doesn’t charge late fees, instead charging if the material is lost or damaged.

Margo Holmes (left), library adult programs coordinator, and deputy director Theri Ray talk about in-house program figures Wednesday in the Makerspace room in the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)

Ray said people coming into the library, at 120 W. Maine, don’t even need a free library card in order to take a book off the shelf and read it — or to come to any of the library’s dozens of in-house programs like the children’s story time Ray led Wednesday morning.

“And I love that … I love what libraries stand for,” she said. “Just the free availability of information, both for enlightenment and entertainment, and that anybody can come in here and access information.”

In 2020, COVID concerns directly resulted in the number of in-house programs being almost cut in half from the year before, from nearly 750 programs in 2019 to 454 the next year.

Library facts and figures, by the year

2021: 63,223 materials in circulation, 367 in-house programs, 4,063 program attendance

2020: 53,993 in circulation, 454 programs, 10,879 in attendance

2019: 23,994 in circulation, 746 programs, 27,245 in attendance

So far, 367 programs have been held in 2021, according to the library — though its online calendar of events has at least one program for each weekday for the entire month of October, starting with First Friday.

2020 and 2019’s figures were included, along with a survey of around 120 library users, in the library’s recently approved strategic plan for the next five years.

Interim library director Erin Crawford, CFO for the city of Enid, said the strategic plan library board members approved earlier this month would give future directors “a good guide post” for their job overseeing their staff.

“It’s really a guiding document for them to help them have an idea,” Crawford said of the plan. “It’s not, ‘This is the way to do it,’ it’s, ‘Here’s what we want to get to,’ so (they know) how they can do that.”

‘Final piece of the puzzle’

The library hasn’t had a full-time director since March, and Crawford has served as its interim director since then, while Ray was appointed deputy director in July.

For the last couple weeks, the city of Enid has been actively advertising the vacant library director position online and on social media.

Those interested in the job have over a month to apply, until Oct. 31 when the position is closed on the city of Enid’s job listings web page.

At least five years of general library experience is expected, along with one to two years in supervisory experience. A master’s degree in library and informational studies is also preferred, according to the city.

Both Crawford and City Manager Jerald Gilbert will be involved in the interview process, as well as the new president of the library’s board of directors, Joseph Fletcher, and current library staff.

Gilbert said a library director was a “key leadership position” in the city, overseeing a staff of around 18 full-time employees at the library.

But Gilbert said it’s safe to say that the position — by nature of its uncommon qualifications such as a master’s degree and past library experience — has been difficult to fill over his 17 years with the city of Enid.

“Sometimes with positions, that’s difficult to do,” he said. “This seems to be one of them. It’s not the only one in the city, but it’s maybe one that’s more visible.”

Crawford said the library has had three permanent directors since 2015.

“I”m excited for us to get some qualified applicants so we can get the right fit for our community,” she said. “I’d just like to get that final piece of the puzzle over there.”

The Maker-space room is shown in the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. (Alex-ander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)

‘Actively inviting people’

The library’s previous strategic plan was adopted in 2015, Crawford said, and it had primarily included goals for outreach to local schools. This culminated in the library hiring a full-time communications coordinator, Michaelene Malan, who manages the library’s social media and outreach.

This new plan includes four priorities for library staff, outlined with specific objectives and activities: expanded programming, evolving technology, partnership and outreach, and community awareness.

“I think especially for the library, (the plan) helps us understand what the community needs, what we can be better, what we can offer, and how they’re even finding out about the library,” Malan said.

Ray, the deputy director, said she, too, wants to know what the community wants for meaningful programs, like “messy science” projects for home-school students — or else “it’s not a helpful library program.”

A Cricut cutting machine and other craft supplies and projects are shown Wednesday in the Makerspace room in the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. (Alexander Ewald / Enid News & Eagle)

“People are able to get skills and learn things and able to do things that they couldn’t do before,” she said Wednesday while standing in the library’s empty Makerspace room, where kids can learn about arts and crafts, science kits, sewing machines, wood-working, technology and even podcasting.

“That’s how it’s supposed to have been,” she said, adding that modern American librarianship has not always provided that universal, free access, though.

This lack of access in the past, Ray said, recently has necessitated future programs such as the monthly series on the Marshall Islands’ history and culture, which begins next week and will be led by Terry Mote.

“So if you’ve never had that access, you don’t know to come here,” Ray said. “Because when we say, ‘Everybody’s welcome here,’ there’s populations even within in Enid that go, ‘Are we? Are we really welcome?’ So we want to be sure we’re actively inviting people in the community.”