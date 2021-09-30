Animal Doctor: Overcoming finicky eating in cats
Dear Dr. Fox: I made your cat food recipe and I cannot get my cats to even taste it. What can I do or add to it? — M.S., Trenton, New Jersey. Dear M.S.: As you have discovered, cats can be very finicky eaters. Do not do what some people do — contending that a hungry cat will eventually eat, so they just keep putting out the new food until they do. Cats who go without food for 24-48 hours can become seriously ill. (In contrast, most dogs are more omnivorous, and will eat almost anything when hungry.)
