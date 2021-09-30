CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Doctor: Overcoming finicky eating in cats

By Dr. Michael Fox
Tulsa World
 6 days ago

Dear Dr. Fox: I made your cat food recipe and I cannot get my cats to even taste it. What can I do or add to it? — M.S., Trenton, New Jersey. Dear M.S.: As you have discovered, cats can be very finicky eaters. Do not do what some people do — contending that a hungry cat will eventually eat, so they just keep putting out the new food until they do. Cats who go without food for 24-48 hours can become seriously ill. (In contrast, most dogs are more omnivorous, and will eat almost anything when hungry.)

natureworldnews.com

Experts Warn Pet Owners to be Vigilant of Hookworms, a Parasite Immune to All Treatments

Hookworms are one of the most frequent parasitic infections found in pets worldwide. Unfortunately, all FDA-approved medicines used by veterinarians to kill these parasites have been proven ineffective. Hookworms. They grip onto an animal's intestines with their hooklike jaws, feasting on tissue fluids and blood. As a result, infected animals...
ANIMALS
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Chicken? Is Chicken Safe For Cats?

The short answer is a resounding yes, you can feed your cat chicken. However, as with all foods, you should ask your vet first and follow a few guidelines. Read on to discover some of the safety considerations involved when feeding chicken to a domestic cat. The post Can Cats Eat Chicken? Is Chicken Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Want to Help Homeless Cats and Dogs in Animal Shelters? 5 Simple Ways to Get Started

When animals are abandoned and neglected or people are no longer able to care for their pets, it’s shelters, rescue groups and sanctuaries who step in to help. The care provided goes beyond the basic needs of food and a place to sleep; animals often require vaccinations, medical care, spay/neuter surgery or grooming before they can be placed up for adoption. It’s a lot to take on, especially when large-scale rescue operations or an abundance of kittens during the warmer months can place an extra burden on shelters. Whether it’s a large shelter in a major city, a small municipal shelter or a foster-based rescue organization, these caring individuals continue dedicating their time to a physically and emotionally draining labor of love.
HOMELESS
insideedition.com

Animal Rescue Puts a Blind Cat, a Seeing-Eye Cat, and Their Helper Up for Adoption Together

The Sioux City Animal Adoption Rescue in Iowa is looking for someone to take home a trio of cats who became a family in special circumstances. The rescue brought in a blind cat born without eyes, that they named Keller, and just a few days later rescued a cat that appears to be his mom. Keller and his mom are inseparable and it’s clear that she is Keller’s “seeing eye” cat, according to KCAU.
PETS
The Post and Courier

ANIMAL CONNECTION: To the person dropping cats at our door

Last week, SPCA staff found a crate sitting in front of our Marr Education and Training Center door. Inside was a beautiful calico female cat and seven 3-week-old kittens, thankfully clean and in healthy condition. Attached was a note: “I found this momma cat exactly (3) weeks ago. They were born the next day. I cannot have cats, and I’ve been trying so hard to find a foster. I’m sorry. I really tried. I’ve been calling her Stella.”
PETS
Tulsa World

Animal Doctor: Emergency veterinary cost concerns

Dear Dr. Fox: I just read an article about the woman who got overcharged for her sick dog’s treatment. I had a similar thing happen to me this summer. My dog was limping, and I thought he had hurt his foot, so we took him to Blue Pearl specialty hospital late that night. When we got there, they told us that my dog had a fractured bone in his neck! We were so upset to hear this, as he had seemed fine except for a sore foot.
ANIMALS
WTHR

Muncie animal control officer finds 15 cats abandoned by White River

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Animal Care & Services has been operating over capacity for weeks, and an incident Sunday made matters worse. An animal control officer found 15 cats and kittens — some as young as one week old — that had been dumped by the White River near Reynard Road. The cats were left there in a small cage and without food or water.
MUNCIE, IN
Detroit News

98 dogs, cats at Detroit animal shelter find homes amid overcrowding

The Detroit Animal Care and Control facility remains above capacity but weekend adoptions reduced the numbers of animals, officials announced Monday. Last week, Director Mark Kumpf said there were more than 170 animals at the site, which has approval for 84 kennels. From Saturday through Sunday, 98 stray dogs and...
DETROIT, MI
SPY

The Best Flea and Tick Treatments for Dogs

Fleas and ticks are an annoying part of having a pet, but there are multiple solutions to make life easier for both of you. Stop your dog from itching and scratching in agony, and help yourself keep your home flea and tick-free. There are plenty of healthy and organic shampoos out there to choose from, as well as combs, sprays, and chews. Since tick season has become a yearly phenomenon with warmer winters and the cold not killing them off in time, it’s now more important than ever to check your dog for ticks and fleas, especially if you live...
PETS
pawtracks.com

This is why cats clean themselves after they eat

After you’ve eaten a meal, you probably want to stretch out, relax, and maybe loosen your belt a notch. But when your cat has finished eating a meal, he wants to take a bath right away. You’ve probably noticed your cat grooming himself — particularly his face and head — after eating, and he probably does this regularly. The good news is that this is a perfectly normal behavior for cats. But why do cats clean themselves after they eat? Understanding the instincts that are driving this behavior can help you better understand your cat’s need to groom himself.
PETS
petplace.com

The Ultimate Guide to What Cats Cannot Eat

There are human foods that are completely safe for cats, while other foods are dangerous and even potentially fatal if ingested. Unfortunately, pet owners typically learn about toxic foods after their cat has ingested something and starts having abnormal symptoms. Cats are naturally curious and have an amazing sense of...
PETS
rhinotimes.com

New Animal Shelter About to Go To The Dogs – And Cats

It’s been a long time coming for animal lovers across Guilford County, but the moment is finally here. The county is shutting down the dilapidated Animal Shelter at 4525 W. Wendover Ave. and opening up the brand new, shiny shelter at 980 Guilford College Road in Greensboro. The old shelter will be closed permanently on Monday, Oct. 25.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

