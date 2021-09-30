CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Brooklyn as jackpot soars to $620M

By Mark Sundstrom
 5 days ago

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — If you bought a Powerball ticket in Brooklyn for Wednesday night’s drawing, you could be waking up a millionaire.

A second-prize Powerball ticket for the Sept. 29 drawing, worth a guaranteed $1 million, was sold at a shop in Canarsie, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased a Foster Island Corporation at 9702 Foster Ave., the NY Lottery said.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 2, 7, 11, 17, 32 and a Powerball of 11.

If the winner chose the Power Play option, they could have won up to $2 million.

However, there was still no jackpot-winning ticket sold.

The Powerball jackpot now soars to $620 million ahead of the next drawing on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Should a jackpot-winning ticket be sold, the cash pay-out option is valued at $446 million.

Just last week, a $432 million Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket was sold in a Midtown Manhattan pizza shop .

PIX11

‘Aladdin’ ticket holders upset the show won’t go on

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Broadway is back, but only sort of. Lots of angry would-be audience members of the Disney show "Aladdin" showed up with tickets in hand for Saturday night's performance, only to be turned away. "They should've told us. We could've made a reservation somewhere else," Glen Pyatt, a disappointed theatergoer told PIX11. […]
PIX11

PIX11

