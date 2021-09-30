CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

FordHarrison Removes Breach-Of-Contract Lawsuit Against Working Spaces

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys at FordHarrison on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Working Spaces Inc., a commercial furniture and office design company, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kasraie & Fodor on behalf of Custom Workstation Installation, alleges that the defendant refused to pay an outstanding balance for the construction of commercial office workspaces. The case is 1:21-cv-03975, Custom Workstation Installation, LLC v. Working Spaces, Inc.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Nike Faces Data Privacy Class Action Over Session Replay Software on Its Website

Nike was hit with a data privacy class action Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The complaint was brought by Bursor & Fisher on behalf of customers who accuse Nike of using session replay software to monitor and record the activities of those who visit the company’s website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-01808, Castro v. Nike, Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

NJ Medical Marketing Company Sued by Former Executive

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Point of Care Network (POCN), CEO Richard Zwickel and COO Carmen Mazzatta on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of former POCN President Spencer Falk, accuses the defendants of attempting to oust the plaintiff by reducing the plaintiff’s shares, canceling his medical insurance, and wrongfully terminating him without cause. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-18018, Falk v. Point Of Care Network, LLC et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Silicon Legal: Facebook Whistleblower Alleges Company Put Profits Over Safety

Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen leaked internal research to the Securities and Exchange Commission. She says the company didn't block its algorithms from optimizing for hate speech and violence. She will speak to a Senate committee Tuesday. Editor’s note: Welcome to Silicon Legal, a regular column looking at the...
LAW
Law.com

Public Notices and the Courts – Broward

Baker McKenzie's Tax Work Under Attack in Pandora Papers Leaks. Learning the Ropes on Client Cultivation to Establish Long-Term Relationships. License our industry-leading legal content to extend your thought leadership and build your brand. With this subscription you will receive unlimited access to high quality, online, on-demand premium content from...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Law.com

Drew Eckl & Farnham Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Walmart

Lawyers at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Thursday removed a lawsuit against McLane Company Inc. and Scott L. Sanders to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Carroll J. Robinson. The case is 2:21-cv-00090, Robinson v. Sanders et al.
LAW
Law.com

Littler Mendelson to Defend Albert Einstein Hospital in Discrimination Suit Filed By Jehovah's Witness

Paul C. Lantis of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Albert Einstein Healthcare Network in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint, filed Aug. 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Dion & Goldberger on behalf of Michelle Hamilton, pursues religious discrimination and retaliation claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, is 2:21-cv-03655, Hamilton v. Albert Einstein Healthcare Network.
LAW
Law.com

Barnes & Thornburg Files Breach-of-Contract Suit on Behalf of Cross-Tann

Barnes & Thornburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Cross-Tann Investment Group, Douglas Tanner and Larry Tanner. The complaint pursues contract, fraud and conversion claims against Contour Realty Management, owner Pretas Dedvukaj, Augusta Plans & Management and Mark D. Hinsdale in connection with a South Carolina real estate transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-00217, Cross-Tann Investment Group LLC et al v. Contour Realty Management, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Realty Law Digest

In 2012, the two defendant developers presented to the plaintiffs, a financial statement purporting to show that the defendants’ company (“A”) had assets of more than $200 million. Based thereon, the plaintiffs loaned “A” $3 million. The interest was to be $2 million. The court stated that “apparently in an attempt to avoid usury issues, the deal was structured so that plaintiffs were to provide consulting services and receive several hundred thousand dollars in consulting fees.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordharrison#Working Spaces Inc#Kasraie Fodor#Llc#Law Com Radar
Law.com

Kane Pugh Defends Weis Markets in Slip-and-Fall Suit

Food retailer Weis Markets has turned to lawyer Justin A. Bayer of Kane Pugh Knoell Troy & Kramer as defense counsel in a pending slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 20 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Snoke Dubbs & Buhite Law on behalf of Gayle Staiger and John Staiger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson, Jr. is 5:21-cv-03709, Staiger et al v. Weis Markets, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Hall Booth Smith Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Werner Enterprises

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Werner Enterprises, a trucking and logistics provider, and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Broderick Law Group and The Taylor Law Firm on behalf of Chandra and Starkim Jackman. The case is 1:21-cv-04019, Jackman v. De Leon et al.
LAW
Law.com

Court Determines iPhone Evidence To Be Fabricated, Dismisses Case

At the start of the era of e-discovery, electronically stored information (ESI)—a term not even coined at the time—was relatively straightforward. One could perhaps expect to encounter a small set of WordPerfect documents and a PST file or two. Times have changed; today we can expect ESI to be comprised of vast quantities of information from a multitude of communication and office systems. What has not changed—and indeed is now more crucial than ever—is the need for parties and counsel to maintain technological expertise around ESI and the e-discovery process. This was demonstrated in a recent decision from the Southern District of New York, where the defense’s adept handling of key evidence they suspected had been fabricated resulted in severe sanctions against the plaintiff and her counsel, including a dismissal with prejudice.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Eversheds Sutherland Removes Insurance Coverage Lawsuit Against State Farm

Attorneys at Eversheds Sutherland on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which centers on State Farm’s handling of a water damage claim, was filed by Villani Law Firm on behalf of Marvin Mercier. The case is 1:21-cv-03960, Mercier v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.
LAW
Law.com

Hawkins Parnell Removes Insurance Coverage Lawsuit Against American Modern Select

Counsel at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Modern Select Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by McDonald Law Firm on behalf of Lonnie Beasley and Sandra Beasley and centers on the insurer’s denial of a property damage claim. The case is 1:21-cv-03926, Beasley et al v. American Modern Select Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

2 Firms Remove Lawsuit Against Mt. Hawley Insurance

Counsel at Hawkins Parnell & Young and Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett & Moser on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to a disputed property damage claim valued at up to $1.2 million, was filed by The Pilgrim Law Group on behalf of Euromed Global Inc. and Standard Enzyme of North America, Inc. The case is 3:21-cv-00162, Standard Enzyme of North America, Inc. et al v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

Jones Day Removes Credit Report Lawsuit Against Experian

Counsel at Jones Day on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Experian Information Solutions to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, was filed by pro se plaintiff Ron Leslie. The case is 1:21-cv-03906, Leslie v. Experian Information Solutions, Inc. This suit was surfaced...
LAW
Law.com

Isenberg & Hewitt Removes Insurance Coverage Lawsuit Against Liberty Mutual

Counsel at Isenberg & Hewitt on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to a fire damage claim, was filed by Andrew W. Holliday P.C on behalf of Davion Vaughn and Kerrissa Vaughn. The case is 1:21-cv-03905, Vaughn et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy