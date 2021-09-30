FordHarrison Removes Breach-Of-Contract Lawsuit Against Working Spaces
Attorneys at FordHarrison on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Working Spaces Inc., a commercial furniture and office design company, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kasraie & Fodor on behalf of Custom Workstation Installation, alleges that the defendant refused to pay an outstanding balance for the construction of commercial office workspaces. The case is 1:21-cv-03975, Custom Workstation Installation, LLC v. Working Spaces, Inc.www.law.com
